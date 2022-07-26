Realme Pad X, Realme Watch 3, Realme Buds Air 3 Neo rough cut: Quick first look at prices, specs, and more

Realme, today, launched a slew of AIoT products in India ranging from Realme Pad X, its most powerful 5G-ready tablet, to Realme Watch 3 with Bluetooth calling and up to 7-day battery life. The brand also launched the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo wireless earbuds and Realme Buds Wireless 2S neckband-style earphones in addition to its first PC monitor, aka Realme Flat Monitor. Here’s a quick look at everything Realme has announced with full details on specs, features, and pricing.

REALME PAD X RUNDOWN

Realme Pad X has a 10.95-inch 2K LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 450nits of peak brightness. There is no HDR support though Realme says the “O1 Ultra Vision Engine optimises colour, enhances image quality, and gives you an HDR look and feel” on the tablet. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. This is expandable. One of the big selling points of the Pad X, according to Realme, is that it supports 5G connectivity (13 bands). Realme Pad X runs Realme UI 3.0 for Pad software which is based on Android 12. It is confirmed to get two major OS updates. For photography and video calls, Realme Pad X has an 8MP camera on the front and another 13MP camera on the back. A key USP of the Pad X is “Limelight” which uses AI and machine learning to keep you at the centre of the frame during video calls in compatible apps like Google Duo, Meet, and Zoom. The tablet is powered by an 8340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Rounding off the package is a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

Realme has launched the Pad X in India at a starting price of Rs 19,999. This is for a version with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and Wi-Fi-only connectivity. The 5G version of the tablet comes in two configurations— 4GB/64GB for Rs 25,999 and 6GB/128GB for Rs 27,999. The tablet supports stylus input and Realme will sell one –called Realme Pencil— with magnetic wireless charging, up to 10.6 hours of claimed battery life, and a 20Hz sampling rate separately for Rs 5,499. Realme smart keyboard accessory, will meanwhile, come with a customised task key, 1.3 mm key travel, and 280mAh battery built in at a price of Rs 4,999.

REALME WATCH 3 RUNDOWN

Realme Watch 3 is being billed as the largest screen Bluetooth calling-equipped smartwatch in its segment which is to say it comes with a speaker and microphone. The entry-level smartwatch has a 1.8-inch “horizon curved” touchscreen display with up to 500nits of peak brightness and scratch resistance. It has a vacuum-plated reflective metallic frame in the. The smartwatch will be available in two colourways— Black and Gray. Realme Watch 3 comes with over 100 watch faces for customisation, Realme says. It is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. There is support for over 110 sports modes baked in including outdoor running, boxing, rowing machine, golf, strength training, elliptical, outdoor cycle, and yoga. The Watch 3 can track your blood oxygen saturation level of SpO2, heart rate, stress, as well as sleep quality. The smartwatch is powered by a 340mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to 7-day battery life on a single charge.

Realme has launched the Realme Watch 3 in India at a price of Rs 3,499.

REALME BUDS AIR 3 NEO RUNDOWN

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo are budget truly wireless earbuds with 10mm dynamic driver and AI ENC noise cancellation. They’re rated to deliver up to 7 hours of music playback (single earbud) and up to 30 hours with charging case. Fast charging is available with Realme claiming up to 2 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge. Realme Buds Air 3 come with touch sensors, low-latency gaming mode, and support for Dolby Atmos which Realme says is the first for any earbuds in its price range.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo price in India is set at Rs 1,999.

REALME BUDS WIRELESS 2S RUNDOWN

These neckband-style wireless earphones support AI ENC noise cancellation and are rated to deliver up to 24-hours of playback on single charge— fast charging is available. Realme Buds Wireless 2S also support dual devices fast switching.

Realme has launched the Realme Buds Wireless 2S in India at a price of Rs 1,499.

REALME FLAT MONITOR RUNDOWN

Realme is also launching its first monitor alongside, called Realme Flat Monitor, that comes with a 23.8-inch 1080p “bezel-less panel and a 6.9mm ultra-thin design”, 75Hz refresh rate and 8ms response time, at a price of Rs 12,999.