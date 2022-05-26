Realme Pad X launched with Snapdragon 695, 8340mAh battery; Realme GT Neo 3 gets new Naruto edition

Realme has launched the Realme Pad X in China. This is Realme’s third tablet, a step-up to the Realme Pad, with a faster chip and charging, bigger screen, and battery. Realme GT Neo 3 is also getting a special Naruto edition alongside inspired from the popular anime series. Realme Pad X price in China starts at CNY 1299 (roughly Rs 15,000). Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto edition price is set at CNY 2799 (roughly Rs 32,300). Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

REALME PAD X SPECS, FEATURES

Realme Pad X has an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a 2,000×1,200 pixels resolution. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable. Software is Realme UI 3.0 for Pad. Fuelling the package is an 8,340mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging baked-in.

The Pad X further comes with an 8MP camera on the front, another 13MP camera on the back, and stereo speakers which support Dolby Atmos. The tablet has a metal body which is just 7.1mm in thickness and weighs only 499g. The tablet will be available in three colourways – green, sea blue, and star gray.

REALME GT NEO 3 NARUTO EDITION SPECS, FEATURES

Specs of the Naruto edition GT Neo 3 are same as the Realme GT Neo 3 150W version. The phone has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, HDR10+ support, and centrally placed hole punch cut-out. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chip. This is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone boots Realme UI 3.0 which is based on Android 12.



For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with optically stabilised lens, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

The Naruto edition GT Neo 3 has a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

Being a special edition, you get additional goodies, plus Naruto styling on the back cover and inside in the form of themes and animations. Realme will ship the phone with a 10,000mAh power bank with 33W fast charging.

REALME PAD X, REALME GT NEO 3 NARUTO EDITION PRICES

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto edition has been launched in China at a price of CNY 2799 (roughly Rs 32,300).

Realme Pad X price in China starts at CNY 1299 (roughly Rs 15,000) for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by CNY 1599 (roughly Rs 18,500).

