Realme Pad Mini coming soon to India; to launch alongside Realme GT Neo 3 on April 29?

Realme, today, confirmed that it will launch the Realme GT Neo 3 in India on April 29. But there may be other devices in the offing, too. While not explicitly teased to launch alongside, Realme has confirmed –via a dedicated product listing – that the Realme Pad Mini is also coming soon to India. So is the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. The Realme Pad Mini listing is particularly interesting since it’s going live around the same time that Xiaomi announced it would launch the Pad 5 – its first tablet in seven years – in India on April 27.

Realme Pad Mini was launched in the Philippines earlier this month, so we already have a fair bit of idea about the hardware in tow. This is a budget Android tablet that falls below the Realme Pad – Realme’s first tablet which launched last year and has been under the radar off late over its long-term software support.

Speaking of specs, the Realme Pad Mini has an 8.7-inch IPS LCD display with a 1,340×800 pixels resolution. Under the hood, it has a Unisoc T616 chip paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This is expandable. Software is Realme UI for Pad based on Android 11. Fueling the package is a 6,400mAh battery with 18W fast charging baked-in.

The Realme Pad Mini further comes with an 8MP camera on the rear, another 5MP camera on the front, and stereo speakers. As is obvious from the naming, it’s a thin and light tabket with a metal body and 7.59mm thickness.

Realme Pad Mini price in the Philippines is set at PHP 9,990 (roughly Rs 14,500).

To recall, the base model of the Realme Pad with Wi-Fi and 3GB/32GB configuration costs just Rs 13,999 in India. The cellular model (Wi-Fi and 4G) starts at Rs 15,999 for a version with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. A version with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and cellular (Wi-Fi and 4G) is available for Rs 17,999. The Realme Pad Mini should be priced a bit lower.

