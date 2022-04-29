Realme Pad Mini budget Android tablet with 8.7-inch screen, stereo speakers launched in India: Price, specs

Realme Pad Mini was launched in India on Friday, April 29, alongside the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone. This is a budget Android tablet that falls below the Realme Pad— Realme’s first tablet which launched last year and was under the radar recently over a long-term software support controversy, which has since been resolved. Realme Pad Mini price in India starts at Rs 10,999 and it will be available starting May 2. Realme will offer the Pad Mini with both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity options.

Realme Pad Mini price in India, availability

Realme Pad Mini will come in four configurations. A version with Wi-Fi, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999, whereas a version with the same amount of RAM and storage and LTE will set you back by Rs 12,999. You can also get the Realme Pad Mini with Wi-Fi, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 12,999. The same model with LTE will cost Rs 14,999.

The tablet will go on sale starting May 2 across Realme.com, Flipkart, and select offline stores. Realme will sell the Pad Mini at a flat discount of Rs 2,000 between May 2-May 9 as part of the brand’s anniversary celebration.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3 with Dimensity 8100 chip, up to 150W UltraDart charging launched in India: Price, specs

For context, the base model of the Realme Pad with Wi-Fi and 3GB/32GB configuration costs Rs 13,999 in India. The cellular model (Wi-Fi and 4G) starts at Rs 15,999 for a version with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. A version with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and cellular (Wi-Fi and 4G) is available for Rs 17,999.

Realme Pad Mini specs, features

Realme Pad Mini has an 8.7-inch IPS LCD display with a 1,340×800 pixels resolution. Under the hood, it has a Unisoc T616 chip paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage. This is expandable. Software is Realme UI for Pad based on Android 11. Fuelling the package is a 6,400mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging baked-in.

The Pad Mini further comes with an 8MP camera on the rear, another 5MP camera on the front, and stereo speakers. As is obvious from the naming, it’s a thin and light tablet with a metal body and 7.6mm thickness. The tablet will be available in two colourways – Gray and Blue.