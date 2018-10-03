Realme: Oppo sub-brand’s India story. It’s about joy of tech & beauty at a reasonable price

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India

Realme, the sub-brand from China’s popular smartphone maker Oppo, is the latest player to be generating a lot of excitement in the marketplace, courtesy some of its recently launched devices—Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1. “We are a young brand targeted at the youth,” says Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India. “We are determined to provide a device containing both sophisticated design and powerful performance, making people experience the joys of ‘technology’ and ‘beauty’ at a reasonable price,” he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpts:

How is Realme performing in India? What are the parent company’s expectations from you?

Realme started its journey from India. Our approach has always been and will continue to be India-first. Our Noida plant has a manufacturing capacity of 60-80 million handsets a year. We are looking at a gradual global expansion. Our motto is to make people experience the joys of ‘technology’ and ‘beauty’ at a reasonable price. Realme will focus on young Internet-savvy users who love fashion and technology and are forthcoming with their pursuits in life. Our offerings come in different price segments with best of the performance ratios along with finest quality and services with great aftersales experience.

Realme 1 was the first product to be launched which we introduced in May this year. Last week, Realme 2 Pro was launched in India and the smartphone goes on sale on October 11 via Flipkart. Before that, we launched Realme 2 which is ‘A Notch Above’ device under Rs 10k price segment. Realme aims to provide young consumers with devices that have both sophisticated design and powerful performance. Our strategy is to reach out to our target audience through e-commerce platforms. The only connect between Realme and the parent company Oppo would be our founder and global CEO, Sky Li, former vice president of Oppo.

Are you satisfied with the market response to your devices?

Yes, the consumer response towards the sales have been very encouraging. We are overwhelmed with the positive response Realme 1 received, within just 30 days of sale. In our first sale, we sold a huge number of devices in less than two minutes. Similarly, the 4+64 GB variant received a tremendous response. We have also managed to bag the top four positions as Amazon bestsellers for all of our products. According to Counterpoint, Realme scored sales capturing 4% market share in a period on one month in Q2 2018.

Through our research we have realised that design is a key factor while connecting with the young adults. Uninterrupted performance is also very important. Realme 2 is more of a budget friendly smartphone. We specifically target the youth with this smart device. Realme 2 is a smartphone for those people who expects all possible technologies such as dual camera, fingerprint sensor, long life battery, etc., under a specific budget.

Similarly, Realme 2 Pro ships with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE chip, there’s a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and 16-megapixel sensor on both front and rear cameras. Later this month, Realme will also launch a budget smartphone called Realme C1 with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, starting at Rs 6,999.

What are the consumer preferences for buying smartphones online?

The look and feel is very important when we are targeting the youth. The new-age tech-savvy youth follows the current trends, comparing all variants before making a decision. The two main criteria in their mind are service and quality which appeals them to the most. There are a few brands which offer similar products in a lower price range with all the possibility of not having the exact technology in demand. But people are sceptical about buying those products considering the after sales services.

The focus for Realme is to provide satisfactory customer services. We are constantly on the lookout for what the customer wants in India. That is the core reason to follow the “India-first” approach.

After-sales service is an important criteria too…

Yes. Realme will authorise leading after-sale service providers in the country to provide faster and quality after-sale solutions. In addition, Realme also provides a series of pre-sale and after-sale services. Our sales platforms, official website as well as social media offer a 360-degree and comprehensive service system, which helps the company to outcompete many online competitors.

We have access to almost 500-plus service centres across India with 90% guaranteed repair cases resolved within an hour. We have also introduced the Callme Service that ensures pick-up and drop of the devices from the customer’s doorstep.