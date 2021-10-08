Realme opens 100 exclusive retail stores in India, plans expansion to 1,000 by 2022

The Chinese manufacturer was also India’s top 5G smartphone brand, with a 23% market share in Q2 2021.

Chinese manufacturer Realme today operationalised 100 exclusive stores in India, increasing its footprint in one of the largest smartphone markets in the world.

Realme has carved a niche for itself in the Indian smartphone market with its power-packed budget offerings providing an alternative to fellow Chinese manufacturers Xioami. Realme is owned by the same company that operates Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus. According to Counterpoint data from July, Realme was the fastest brand to hit 50 million smartphone shipments in India. The Chinese manufacturer was also India’s top 5G smartphone brand, with a 23% market share in Q2 2021.

This time, Realme has turned its attention to Tier II and Tier III Indian cities for its offline expansion. “To bring consumers up close and personal with Realme products and help them understand the nuances, Realme has focused on offline expansion into Tier II and Tier III cities,” the company said in a press statement.

“Realme will also open its flagship store in Gujarat, where customers can experience a smart and connected life through smart gadgets.”

Madhav Sheth, the CEO for Realme India, Europe and Latin America, said: “We aim to offer the best-in-class products with the latest technology.

“To experience desired lifestyle empowered by technology, consumers love trying out trendsetting products for themselves first-hand. I am proud of achieving this new milestone, as it testifies to our capability to meet consumer needs despite all odds and challenges during the pandemic period.”

Sheth also stressed on the company’s future plans to strengthen mainline expansion.

“We will continue to maintain the strong pace of mainline expansion and deepen consumer experience. The love we have received from our users has made us more enthusiastic and energetic towards this offline expansion,” he said.

Realme plans to unveil 300 exclusive stores by the end of 2021, and expand it to over 1,000 by 2022.