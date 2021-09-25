Realme Narzo 50A, Realme Narzo 50i launched in India: Check features, price

The price of Realme Narzo 50i has been set in the economical range at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB variant and at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant.

Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50i smartphones have been launched in India along with the simultaneous launch of the Smart TV Neo 32-inch and Realme Band 2 fitness band on Friday. Out of the two smartphone models launched by the company, the Realme Narzo 50A is the more powerful model. The phone has a 6,000mAh battery and gets its power from the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. A triple rear camera has been studded at the back side of the phone with a primary 50-megapixel camera. The Realme Narzo 50i has been provided with a 5,000mAh battery and powered with the Unisoc 9863 SoC.

Price and Sale of Realme Narzo 50A, Realme Narzo 50i in India

So far as the cost of the new Realme Narzo 50A in India is concerned, the phone will cost Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant. The shades in which the smartphone has been launched include Oxygen Blue and Oxygen Green.

The price of Realme Narzo 50i has been set in the economical range at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB variant and at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. For now the phone has been launched in the Mint Green Carbon Black shades.

Both the phones will be available for customers to buy starting from October 7 at 12am at Realme.com, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and additional mainline retail channels associated with the brand.

Specifications of Realme Narzo 50A

The phone runs on Realme UI 2.0 which is based on Android 11. On the display front the phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels ) waterdrop-style notch screen with aspect ratio of 20:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 88.7%.

The device has been powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC alongside ARM Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB RAM memory. On the storage front the phone has been enabled with up to 128GB of hard disc space with the option to expand further up to 256GB.

The phone flanks a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary camera. The aperture of the camera is f/1.8, while black and white portrait lens have been provided with f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel macro lens enabled with f/2.4 aperture.

Among the camera features enabled in the device are upper nightscape, night filters, beauty mode, HDR, among others. On the front side, the Realme Narzo 50A has a 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Specifications of Realme Narzo 50i

Featuring a 6.5-inch display that enables an 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, the phone is powered by a Unisoc 9863 SoC. The phone has been enabled with 4GB RAM and has an inbuilt hard disc of 64GB. Customers can expand the storage capacity of the device by using a microSD card slot up to 256 GB.

The rear camera of the phone boasts of an 8-megapixel resolution along with f/2.0 aperture. On the front side of the phone a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera is studded with f/2.2 aperture. The phone weighs 195 grams and is built to run on Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition. So far as the connectivity options with the phone are concerned, the manufacturer has provided a 3.5mm audio jack, Micro USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, among others.