Realme Narzo 50A Prime budget phone with 50MP triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Realme Narzo 50A Prime was launched in India on Monday, April 25. The launch of the Narzo 50A Prime notably comes just days ahead of Realme GT Neo 3 India launch. While the GT Neo 3 is a relatively high-end phone with whopping 150W fast charging, the Narzo 50A Prime is an entry-level offering targeted at budget-conscious buyers. Realme Narzo 50A Prime price in India starts at Rs 11,499 and it will be available starting April 28.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime India price, availability

The Narzo 50A Prime starts at Rs 11,499 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 12,499. It will be available starting April 28 (12pm) on Realme.com, Amazon, and mainline channels.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime specs, features

Narzo 50A Prime has a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 1080p resolution and waterdrop-style notch. The refresh rate tops out at 60Hz. Realme does not mention any screen protection.

Powering the phone is an 8-core 12nm Unisoc T612 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable. Software is Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

For photography, the Narzo 50A Prime has three cameras on the back—a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 2MP macro, and another B&W shooter. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has what Realme is calling a Kevlar speed texture design. It is quite slim and light at 8.1mm and 192.5g. Realme will offer the C35 in two colourways—Glowing Green and Glowing Back. The green version does look nice and different.

Also Read | Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: You’ve probably never seen a smartphone like this before

Also Read | Realme 9 Pro+ review: Pro camera phone at a bargain price