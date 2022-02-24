Realme Narzo 50 with 120Hz display, Helio G96 chip launched in India: Price, specifications

Realme Narzo 50 price in India starts at Rs 12,999.

Realme launched the Narzo 50 budget phone in India today, February 24. The Realme Narzo 50 price in India starts at Rs 12,999. The phone will be available starting March 3.

Realme Narzo 50 has a “Kevlar speed texture” design, a fast 120Hz display, MediaTek’s Helio G96 chip, 50MP triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart charging.

Realme Narzo 50 India price, availability

The Narzo 50 starts at Rs 12,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 15,499.

The phone will be available in two colourways—Speed Black and Speed Blue.

Realme will start selling the Narzo 50 from March 3 (12 noon) across Realme.com, Amazon India, and mainline stores.

Realme Narzo 50 specs and features

The Narzo 50 has a 6.6-inch 1080p LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling, and hole punch cutout. This houses a 16MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, you get a Helio G96 chip which is paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS2.1 storage. The phone supports up to 5GB dynamic RAM expansion letting you use part of the storage as RAM when available. The Narzo 50 also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB via a dedicated card slot. The phone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Rounding off the package is a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 2MP macro, and another 2MP B&W portrait camera.