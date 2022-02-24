Realme Narzo 50 versus Redmi Note 11 versus Moto G31: Prices, features compared

Realme Narzo 50 versus Redmi Note 11 versus Moto G31: Every difference that you wanted to know

Realme Narzo 50 was launched in India today, February 24. The new budget phone from Realme starts at Rs 12,999 which brings it face to face with the recently launched Redmi Note 11 and also the Motorola G31. The Narzo 50 stands out with its unique “Kevlar speed texture” design and fast 120Hz display. The rest of the specifications are also pretty decent.

While there are some areas where the Narzo 50 offers better specs, in others, it stacks up more or less on a very familiar ground with the Redmi Note 11 and Moto G31. A spec-by-spec comparison, therefore, becomes necessary for our readers to make a sound judgement. So, let’s do that without further ado.

Realme Narzo 50 versus Redmi Note 11 versus Moto G31: Every difference that you wanted to know

Display: The Narzo 50 has a 6.6-inch 1080p LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate touch and hole punch cutout. The Note 11 has a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and hole punch cutout. Redmi gives you Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Moto G31 comes with a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout.

IP rating, biometrics: The Moto G31 has a IPX2 water-repellant rating. The phone is also said to be skid and fingerprint resistant. The Redmi Note 11 has an IP53 splash-proof design. Realme Narzo 50 has no IP rating. While the Narzo 50 and Note 11 have side fingerprint scanners, the Moto G31 has one on the back.

Processor: The Narzo 50 has a MediaTek Helio G96, the Redmi Note 11 a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, while the Moto G31 has a MediaTek Helio G85 chip.

RAM, Storage: The Narzo 50 will be available in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations. The Note 11 comes in 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations. The Moto G31 is available in just 4GB/64GB.

Speakers: The Redmi Note 11 has dual speakers. The Narzo 50 and Moto G31 have mono speaker.

Rear cameras: The Narzo 50 has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 2MP macro, and another 2MP B&W portrait camera. The Redmi Note 11 has quad rear cameras— a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and another 2MP depth camera. Moto G31 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor.

Front camera: The Narzo 50 has a 16MP front camera. The Note 11 and Moto G31 have 13MP selfie shooters.

Battery: All the three phones have a 5,000mAh battery. The Note 11 and Narzo 50 support 33W fast charging while the Moto G31 tops out at 20W.

Prices: The Narzo 50 starts at Rs 12,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 15,499. The Note 11 starts at Rs 13,499 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone also comes in 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations for Rs 14,499 and Rs 15,999, respectively. The Moto G31 price in India is set at Rs 12,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50 with 120Hz display, Helio G96 chip launched in India: Price, specifications