Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G with 90Hz display, 33W fast charging: Check prices, specs

Realme launched the Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G, today, adding two new phones to its already extensive Narzo 50 series in India. As the naming suggests, they’re both 5G phones. The Narzo 50 series, until now, has been all 4G so you can say, this is a step-up for those looking to get onboard the 5G bandwagon early. Both phones come with fast 90Hz screens, MediaTek Dimensity chips, Android 12 software, and 5,000mAh batteries with 33W fast charging. Realme Narzo 50 5G price in India starts at Rs 15,999 and will be available starting May 24. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will start at Rs 21,999 and will go on sale from May 26.

REALME NARZO 50 PRO 5G SPECS, FEATURES

Narzo 50 Pro 5G has a 6.4-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and hole punch cut-out. This houses a 16MP selfie camera. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Software is Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. You also get dual speakers with Dolby Atmos playback and vapour chamber cooling.

For photography, the Narzo 50 Pro 5G has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 48MP main (f/1.79), 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter.

REALME NARZO 50 5G SPECS, FEATURES

Narzo 50 5G has a 6.6-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. This houses an 8MP selfie camera. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Software is Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. You also get dual speakers.

For photography, the Narzo 50 5G has dual rear cameras with a 48MP main (f/1.79) and another 2MP B&W portrait shooter.

REALME NARZO 50 5G, NARZO 50 PRO 5G PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

Narzo 50 5G will start at Rs 15,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can also get it with 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB for Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. It will come in two colourways— Hyper Blue and Hyper Black. Realme will start selling the phone from May 24 across Realme.com, Amazon, and retail stores. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users will be eligible for flat Rs 2,000 discount on buying the Narzo 50 5G.

Narzo 50 Pro 5G will start at Rs 21,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also get it with 8GB/128GB for Rs 23,999. It will also come in two colourways— Hyper Blue and Hyper Black. Realme will start selling the phone from May 26 across Realme.com, Amazon, and retail stores. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users will be eligible for flat Rs 2,000 discount on buying the Narzo 50 5G.

