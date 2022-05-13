Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G India launch on May 18: Everything to know

Realme is gearing to add two more phones, the Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G, to its already extensive Narzo 50 series in India. Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be launched in India on May 18, Realme has announced, today. As the naming suggests, they’ll both be 5G phones. The Narzo 50 series, until now, has been all 4G so you can say, this will be a step-up for those looking to get onboard the 5G bandwagon early.

Teasers that are going live at the time of writing on Realme’s website and on Amazon India confirm a few hardware aspects, presumably of the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, ahead of launch. Realme, for instance, has confirmed that it will come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 chipset and have vapour chamber cooling that’s being claimed to reduce temperature by up to 10-degrees – compared with what, we don’t know yet. The phone will also have a hole punch cut-out on one end and come with a sleek design. More details are awaited.

The Narzo 50 5G will be a 5G version step-up of the Narzo 50 which was launched in India in February with a starting price of Rs 12,999 (4GB/64GB).

The Narzo 50 4G has a 6.6-inch 1080p LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling. The phone has a hole punch cut-out with a 16MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G96 chip which is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.1 storage. There is support for up to 5GB dynamic RAM expansion in this phone. The Narzo 50 also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB via a dedicated card slot. The phone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Rounding off the package is a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 2MP macro, and another 2MP B&W portrait camera.

The Narzo 50 Pro 5G, naturally, would be a more powerful version of the Narzo 50 5G. Watch this space for more coverage on Realme Narzo 50 5G and Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G in the days to come.

