Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 with ANC launched in India: everything to know

Realme to launch Narzo Pro and 3A handsets for gamers and earbuds with ANC in March

Realme launched the Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, and Buds Air 2 with ANC in India on Wednesday. The company also launched Mobile game Finger Sleeves, Cooling Back Clip, and Mobile Game Controller accessories and tech-lifestyle products including motion activated Night Light alongside the Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

With MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, the Narzo 30 Pro is being billed as the “most powerful 5G gaming mid-ranger”. The phone has a 6.5-inch 1080p+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone has a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture lens, 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera housed inside a punch hole cut-out. For video recording, the phone offers 4K @30fps.

The first 5G phone in the Narzo series has Dual SIM, Dual Standby alongside a MicroSD slot for storage expansion. The phone comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

The 5,000mAh battery inside the phone supports 30W fast charging and can be charged up to 50 per cent in 25 minutes and 100 per cent in 65 minutes, Realme claims.

The retail box comes with a charger, a screen protector, a cable and a protective case. The phone comes with a 3.5mm jack and supports Dolby Atmos and has a Hi-Res Audio certification.

The Narzo 30 Pro runs Android 10 but Realme UI 2.0 that is based on Android 11 will be rolled out soon.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro will come in Blade Silver and Sword Black colours and will cost Rs 16, 999 and Rs 19,999 for the 6/64 GB and 8/128 GB variants, respectively. The phones will be available on Flipkart, Realme online store and mainline stores from March 4 onwards.

Realme Narzo 30A

The Narzo 30A comes with a bigger 6,000mAh battery than the Pro model and supports 18W fast charging.

It has a 6.5-inch display having 720p+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The Narzo 30A is a 4G phone. It has dual SIM slots and a memory card slot. The phone comes with 13MP dual-camera system and an 8MP selfie shooter. The 30A also runs Android 10 but will be soon updated with Realme UI 2.0 update.

The Realme Narzo 30A will be available in Laser Blue and Laser Black. The 3/32 GB model is priced at Rs 8, 999 while the 4/64 GB model is priced at Rs 9,999. This model will be available on Flipkart, Realme website and offline store from March 5 onwards.

Realme Buds Air 2

Realme has also launched new earbuds called Buds Air 2 at a price of Rs 3,299. The Buds Air 2 is the successor to Realme Buds Air but has a different design and feel with its in-canal fit compared to its predecessor.

The earbuds come with active noise cancellation. Its features are similar to Realme Buds Air Pro. They have a low latency mode and claims to have a response delay of 88ms, ideal for gamers. The buds can be linked to the Realme Link app that provides firmware updates and function customisation.

With a USB Type-C port, fast charging of the earbuds is supported. Ten minutes of charging is claimed to provide 120 minutes of playback and 25 hours of battery life between earphones and charging case. Realme R2 chip inside the buds promises better connectivity and active noise cancellation.

The first sale of the Realme Buds Air 2 will be on March 2 and it will be available on the Realme website and Flipkart initially.