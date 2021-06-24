Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G launched; will take on Samsung Galaxy M32 and Poco M3 Pro 5G at a starting price of Rs 12,499

While the Narzo 30 starts at Rs 12,499, the Narzo 30 5G will set you back by Rs 15,999.

Realme is launching two new “Narzo” series budget phone in India today (June 24, 2021). The two phones, Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G, are virtually the same with the biggest difference coming by way of system-on-chip. The Narzo 30 is a 4G-only phone with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC while the Narzo 30 5G swaps this with a 5G-ready Dimensity 700. While the Narzo 30 starts at Rs 12,499, the Narzo 30 5G will set you back by Rs 15,999. At their price, the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G will compete with phones like the Samsung Galaxy M32, Poco M3 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 10S.

Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G India prices and availability details

The Narzo 30 comes in two configurations: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. While the base model of the phone will cost Rs 12,499, the top-end model will sell for Rs 14,499. As an introductory offer, Realme will offer the Narzo 30 base variant at reduced prices of Rs 11,999 during the first sale. The phone will be available from June 29 across Realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G first look: How they compare to Redmi Note 10S, Poco M3 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M32

The Narzo 30 5G comes in only one configuration: 6GB/128GB. It will cost Rs 15,999. During the first sale, it will sell at a discounted price of Rs 15,499. The phone will be available from June 30 across Realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.

Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G specs and features

The Narzo 30 is powered by the Helio G95 chip. It comes in two configurations: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. Realme is using UFS2.1 storage. This is expandable via a dedicated slot (up to 256GB). The Narzo 30 5G is powered by the Dimensity 700. This is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS2.1 storage which is expandable via a dedicated slot (up to 1TB). The Narzo 30 5G also comes with a feature called dynamic RAM which is essentially a virtual memory like feature seen inside many Vivo phones.

The Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G both have a 6.5-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and corner-aligned hole punch cut-out. There is no screen protection.

Both phones have triple rear cameras. This is a combination of 48MP (Samsung GM1 sensor) main, and two 2MP shooters, one for macros and another for depth. Of the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G, only the 4G model can shoot 4K videos (the 5G model tops out at 1080p@30fps). The Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G have a 16MP front camera.

In terms of software, the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G have Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

The Narzo 30 has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging (and ships with compliant charger in the box). The Narzo 30 5G also has a 5,000mAh battery but top out at 18W fast charging.

Speaking of design, both phones have a plastic back – available in two colourways including silver and blue – with a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M32 first look (in pictures): How it compares to Redmi Note 10S, Realme 8 and Moto G40 Fusion