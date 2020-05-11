Realme Narzo 10A and Narzo 10 ‘pocket-friendly’ phones launched in India; price starts at Rs 8,499

Realme Narzo 10

Realme finally launched the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A “pocket-friendly” phones in India on Monday, after postponing the launch twice amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Realme was supposed to launch these phones in March initially but the company had to delay it “indefinitely” to comply with the Government of India’s nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Even though India is still under lockdown, the Government has now eased the restrictions on e-commerce platforms to sell non-essentials like smartphones in orange and green zones, which is how Realme could finally launch the Narzo series in the country.

Realme, like a majority of other smartphone brands, has been lobbying to bring smartphones under the ambit of “essentials” for sometime now. But while that’s not happening for now, it’s nice to see some normalcy return to proceedings when it comes to the smartphone industry in India. The Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A launch comes just days after Xiaomi launched its flagship Mi 10 5G (among other products) in India.

Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A India prices

Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 10A in India at a price of Rs 8,499. This is for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Realme Narzo 10 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 11,999. This is for the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Realme Narzo 10 4GB/128GB: Rs 11,999

Realme Narzo 10A 3GB/32GB: Rs 8,499

Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A India availability

The Realme Narzo 10 will go on sale for the first time on May 18, while the Realme Narzo 10A will be available for buying in India from May 22. Both the phones will be sold via Flipkart and Realme’s own online store. There is no word on offline availability yet.

Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A specs and features

The Realme Narzo 10 is the more premium of the two. Like the Garlic and Onion editions of the Realme X, the Realme Narzo 10’s design is also inspired by the artwork of Muji’s iconic designer, Naoto Fukasawa. The phone will be available in two colours options, That White and That Green.

On the front, the Narzo 10 has a 6.5-inch 720p+ or HD+ resolution display with a water drop-style notch and 20:9 “tall” aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has MediaTek’s new Helio G80 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. On the software front, the phone runs Android 10-based Realme UI. The Realme Narzo 10A is further backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W USB Type C fast charging.

On to the optics, the Realme Narzo 10 comes with four rear cameras. There’s a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide with 119-degree field-of-view, two 2MP cameras, one for macros and the other for portrait photography. On the front, the Realme Narzo 10 has a 16MP camera.

Realme Narzo 10A

The entry-level Realme Narzo 10A has an all-plastic body that’s resistant to scratches and is also anti-fingerprint, according to Realme. The Realme Narzo 10A also has a splash-resistant design and will be available in So Blue and So White colour options. This one, unlike other Realme phones, boasts of a prominently etched Realme brand logo slapped on to the back, so much so that there will be no escaping it.

On the front, the Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch 720p+ or HD+ resolution display with a water drop-style notch and 20:9 “tall” aspect ratio — like the Narzo 10. Under the hood, the phone has an 8-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor that’s apparently designed to support “high graphics PUBG”. This is paired with up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage of up to 256GB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. On the software front, the phone runs Android 10-based Realme UI. The Realme Narzo 10A is further backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging — though there is support for reverse wireless charging on this one, via OTG.

On to the optics, the Realme Narzo 10A comes with three rear cameras. There’s a 12MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and two 2MP cameras, one for macros and the other for portrait photography. On the front, the Realme Narzo 10A has a 5MP camera.

Narzo is an all-new series of smartphones from Realme, that will focus on “max” performance and will be geared towards “Generation Z”. Realme is kicking off proceedings with the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A. There will be more Narzo phones in the future, Realme has confirmed.

Watch this space for our full review of the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A in the days to come.