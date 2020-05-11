Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A India launch today: How to watch livestream and everything we know about Realme’s new budget phones

Realme has already confirmed a few key aspects of its upcoming Narzo series phones.

Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A budget smartphones will finally be launched in India today. Realme was supposed to launch these phones in March initially but the company had to delay it to comply with the Government of India’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Even though India’s still under lockdown, the Government has now eased the restrictions on e-commerce websites to sell non-essentials like smartphones in orange and green zones, which is why Realme has decided to finally launch the Narzo series in the country.

Narzo is an all-new series of smartphones from Realme, that will focus on “max” performance and will be geared towards “Generation Z”. Realme is kicking off proceedings with two phones, Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A. The Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A will be budget phones, likely to be priced under Rs 15,000. The Realme Narzo 10A is likely to cost under or around Rs 10,000. This means, both these phones will ideally compete with Xiaomi phones like the Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, and Redmi Note 9 Pro. Not to mention, they will also compete with Realme’s own Realme C3, Realme 6 and so on.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A India launch: How to watch live stream

Realme will launch the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A phones in India through an online-only keynote event. The launch will be livestreamed on Realme India’s YouTube channel starting 12:30PM IST. You can watch the pre-recorded launch video here.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A expected specs and features

As is usually the case, Realme has already confirmed a few key aspects of its upcoming Narzo series phones, particularly the Narzo 10. Though chances are that the Narzo 10A may also share a few of them. The biggest difference perhaps will come by way of cameras. The Narzo 10 will come with four rear cameras. The Narzo 10A will come with three rear cameras.

Realme has confirmed that Narzo 10 will come with a 6.5-inch display and an 89.8% screen-to-body ratio courtesy a water drop-style notch. The resolution of the screen isn’t known yet. Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 10 will come with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor which is supposedly built for high-end gaming on a budget. RAM and storage specifications are yet to be revealed. The Narzo 10 will further come with a massive 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 39-days of standby. There will be support for “quick” charging.

Realme has also confirmed that the Narzo 10 will come with a 48MP main camera. Details about the other three cameras aren’t out yet.

Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A will be sold via Flipkart and Realme’s own online store, Realme has already confirmed.

Watch this space for our full coverage of the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A, as it happens, including product reviews and more.