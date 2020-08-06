Realme Narzo 10: Looks slick, has high-quality design, great battery life with price that won’t break the bank

The design for Narzo 10 has been inspired by the earlier much loved Naoto Fukasawa design of the realme X.

Today’s flagship smartphones are undeniably desirable, but the good news is there’s no need to spend a fortune when you can make do with some very good mid-range options. Realme Narzo 10, priced at Rs 11,999 for 4GB+128GB variant, is one such offering—a very good phone at a fantastic price. It looks and feels slick and combines good performance with a gorgeous design. We take a look at some of its key features and performance.

The Narzo 10 series comprises two devices—Narzo 10 (our review unit) and Narzo 10A. While the former is equipped with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 48MP quad camera set-up and a 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge, the latter, priced at Rs 8,499 for the 3GB+32GB variant, is powered by the Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and has a 12MP triple camera set-up and a 5000mAh battery. Our trial unit was ‘That White’ variant, the other colour available is ‘That Green’. Narzo 10 is equipped with 3-card slots for two SIM cards and one SD card (upto 256GB).

The design for Narzo 10 has been inspired by the earlier much loved Naoto Fukasawa design of the realme X. The back of the phone has been coated multiple times to ensure a smooth and easy-to- hold texture. This also minimises fingerprints and brings a real masterpiece to this segment.

Probing the innards, there is a Helio G80 chipset; the octa-core CPU has a main frequency upto 2.0GHz, offering 35% better single-core performance and 17% better multi-core performance than the previous generation. Quick Charge, one of the most popular features for realme phones, is also included in Narzo 10. Its 18W Quick Charge and a 9V/2A charging kit further enhance the charging speed and reduce the charging time.

Narzo 10 boasts the latest flagship, ultra-clear quad camera set-up, comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP 119 degree ultra wide-angle, and a macro lens and a B&W portrait lens. Narzo 10’s main camera features 48MP sensor, f/1.8 large aperture, and 6P lens. It deploys Quad Bayer’s 4-in-1 intelligent pixel binning mechanism that combines four adjacent pixels into a large pixel, enhancing the resolution and quality of images taken even in low-light settings and realising a very good range of rich details.

The ultra macro lens enables users to discover the beauty of the micro world with the 4cm shooting distance. Then, there is B&W Portrait lens; this new colour filter system enables the portrait lens to detect a wider array of light, assisting the main lens to capture light better, enhance image contrast, create retro-style images, and add texture to portraits.

Narzo 10’s UI, based on Android 10,is designed keeping in mind the preferences of young consumers. It includes exciting features such as Dual Mode Music Share, 3-Finger Selected Screenshot, Personal Information Protection, and Dark Mode.

I reckon that everyone’s priorities are different. Some people have battery life at the top of their wish-list. Some are interested in taking better-quality pictures. Others want a processor that’s powerful enough to keep up with all the apps going and multitasking is a given. Most want plenty of internal storage too.

The phone’s display is also crucial. Keeping these preferences in mind, Narzo 10 clicks all the boxes right. Like I said earlier, it is a very good phone at a fantastic price. One of the best mid-range offerings in recent times.

Estimated street price: Rs 11,999