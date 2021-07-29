Realme MagDart charger India launch set for August 3, will bring MagSafe-like magnetic wireless charging to Android phones

The company's new charging device is also expected to be similar to the MagSafe Battery Pack that was introduced by American phone maker Apple that also has been appended with magnetic snap-on capabilities.
Realme in a major decision has announced that it will launch its next-generation Android smartphone magnetic wireless charger on August 3. The new charging technology which has been named Realme MagDart is expected to come up with the magnetic snap-on capabilities. The company’s new charging device is also expected to be similar to the MagSafe Battery Pack that was introduced by American phone maker Apple that also has been appended with magnetic snap-on capabilities. While the company has also teased customers by announcing that the Realme Flash smartphone would also be launched alongside the new charging device, it remains uncertain if the company is really going ahead with the simultaneous launch of the phone and the device.
In a tweet, Realme has asked customers to brace themselves for the next-gen Android wireless charging. The company also said that it was bringing a magnificent magnetic innovation, featuring Realme Flash and much more. While the reference to the new charging device was explicit, the company did not make it clear if the Realme Flash would also be launched alongside the charging device. However, so far as the tweet and its content is concerned, the possibility of a simultaneous launch remains alive.
As per the company announcement, the launch of the charging device will take place at 05:30 PM Indian Standard Time on August 3. The teaser poster issued by the company before the launch shows a ring-like structure which appears to be similar to the MagSafe Battery Pack announced by Apple. The MagSafe charger launched by Apple is only compatible with the iPhone 12 series. On similar lines it is being expected that the charging device to be launched by Realme will also be compatible with only those phones which have integrated the MagDart technology. The first phone to be adaptable to the MagDart technology is expected to be the Realme Flash.
