Realme likely to launch new smartphone series next week, Snapdragon 855+ SoC expected

Realme is on a spree of ousting its smartphones. Earlier this week, it launched the brand new Realme 5 series that introduced ‘world’s first 48-megapixel quad-camera setup’ along with bringing the Snapdragon 665 processor to Indian market. Alongside the launch, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth also announced that brand’s 64-megapixel quad camera phone will be called Realme XT, which is slated for launch before Diwali. Now, Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase has posted what looks like a teaser for an entirely new series that will be unveiled next week. The teaser hints at a powerful device, which could be Realme’s first Snapdragon 855 Plus-powered smartphone.

In a Weibo post, Chase shared a teaser image carrying silhouette of a dinosaur against a yellow, egg-shaped background. The upcoming smartphones will be performance-oriented and offer better photography. It can be safely assumed that the Realme smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor, pipelined for this year is coming through. The Oppo spinoff joined Qualcomm to announce that it will be one of the first OEMs to bring the Snapdragon 855+ processor to a phone.

That being said, the details on this new series or phone are scarce and we may have to wait for the rumour mill to pour some information before the official announcements. What we know at the moment is that Realme is going to announce a new series next week that will be pitched as a gaming-centric line.

At its Realme 5 series launch event, Sheth had confirmed what its upcoming 64-megapixel phone will be called. Realme XT will launch sometime ahead of Diwali. The smartphone will bump up the brand into the club that will also include Redmi. Xiaomi’s Redmi is also expected to launch its 64-megapixel smartphone around the same time. However, the exact launch dates for both the smartphones have not been officially announced yet.