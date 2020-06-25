Realme launches X3, X3 SuperZoom in India; check features, price, availability

X3 SuperZoom has a storage version of 8 GB + 128 GB at Rs. 27,999.

Realme has launched two new phones, X3 and X3 SuperZoom in India. Realme has packed new Realme X3 Series models with 120Hz display, rear quad cameras, and dual selfie cameras on the back of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. The Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a periscope-style lens setup to offer 5x optical zoom, as opposed to the Realme X3 having a 2x optical zoom support telephoto lens.

In India, the Realme X3 price begins at Rs. 24,999 for the storage version of 6 GB + 128 GB. An 8GB + 128GB storage option is also available at Rs. 25,999. In comparison, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a storage version of 8 GB + 128 GB at Rs. 27,999 and a storage choice of 12 GB + 256 GB at Rs. 32,999. The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will be available in two distinct color choices, Arctic White and Glacier Blue, respectively. The first sale for both phones will be through Flipkart and Realme.com on June 30 at 12 pm (noon). The pre-bookings will open today at 8 pm and will continue until June 27. The phones will be sold in the coming weeks also via offline stores.

Realme X3

The dual-SIM ( Nano) Realme X3 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI at the top and sports a full-HD+ 6.6-inch (1,080×2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 per cent. A Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer also covers the display screen and it has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Realme X3 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 + SoC under the hood, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

There’s the rear quad-camera system that houses a main 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, combined with an ultra-wide-angle 8-megapixel shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also has a 12-megapixel sensor at the rear, with an f/2.5 aperture telephoto lens supporting 2x optical zoom.

The Realme X3 has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens, along with an ultra-wide-angle 8-megapixel shooter, for selfies and video chat.

The Realme X3 has UFS 3.0 Boost onboard storage of 128 GB which does not allow expansion via microSD card slot. The connectivity options include 4 G, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, and a Type-C USB port. Sensors onboard include a proximity sensor, an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor that is installed sideways. Additionally, there are technologies for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has many resemblances to the Realme X3. The phone has dual-SIM ( Nano) support and is running on Android 10 with Realme UI at the end. It also has the same full-HD+ 6.6-inch (1.080×2.400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display you can get on the Realme X3. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 + SoC is close. Nonetheless, the Realme X3 SuperZoom offers up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone also has the rear quad camera setup which includes the primary 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 lens and the ultra-wide-angle shooter with 8-megapixels. In addition, there is the 2-megapixel macro shooter with an aperture of f/2.4.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has an 8-megapixel sensor at the back with a periscope-style lens configuration which has an aperture of f/3.4 and provides 5x optical zoom support. The rear camera system also works for astrophotography with preloaded Starry Mode.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom also comes with a dual selfie camera that includes a primary 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor with an f/2.5 lens and a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens.

Realme has provided the Realme X3 SuperZoom with up to 256 GB of UFS 3.0 Boost storage. The connectivity options include 4G, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, and a Type-C USB port. This has the same collection of sensors working on the Realme X3, too. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a battery of 4,200mAh that supports 30W Dart Flash Charge. The phone also has technologies such as Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. Finally, it has the same dimensions and weight as on the Realme X3.