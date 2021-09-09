Realme launches its first tablet, the aggressively priced Realme Pad with quad speakers and 7,100mAh battery

The Realme Pad will come in both Wi-Fi-only and cellular configurations.

Days after foraying into the laptop market, Realme has announced that it is also getting into the Android tablet market. The Realme Pad, launching in India today, is its first tablet. Much like its first laptop and many of its smartphone offerings, the Realme Pad is also an aggressively priced affair starting as low as Rs 13,999. There is a small catch though, that this particular entry-level variant does not have a proper release date yet. Realme says it is ‘coming soon.’ Alongside the Realme Pad, Realme has also launched two new budget Realme 8 series phones, Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G.

Realme Pad India price and availability details

The Realme Pad will come in both Wi-Fi-only and cellular configurations. The base model with Wi-Fi and 3GB/32GB configuration will cost Rs 13,999. As mentioned earlier, its availability details are yet to be announced.

The cellular model (Wi-Fi and 4G) will start at Rs 15,999 for a version with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. A version with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and cellular (Wi-Fi and 4G) will set you back by Rs 17,999.

Also Read | Realme Book Slim laptop first look: Design, specs, features, and everything to know

Both models will be available across Realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels from September 16. HDFC Bank users will be eligible for a flat discount of Rs 1,500 on 3GB/32GB and Rs 2,000 on 4GB/64GB on purchasing the Realme Pad from Flipkart.

Realme Pad specs and features

The Realme Pad has a 10.4-inch LCD display with a WUXGA resolution (2000×1200 pixels) and slim bezels. Realme says the tablet offers 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio G80 system-on-chip with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage which is also expandable. It has four speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Software is ‘Realme UI for Pad’ which is based on Android 11.

The Realme Pad is further backed by a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The tablet also supports reverse charging which means it can be used as portable power bank to charge other devices.

Also Read | Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G launched; will take on Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at starting price of Rs 13,999