Realme launches its first laptop Realme Book Slim with premium design, 2K display and 11th Gen Intel Core processors

Realme Book Slim

Realme has launched Realme Book Slim, its first laptop in India. This is a premium, thin and light ultrabook with a high-resolution 2K display, 11th Generation Intel Core processors and up to 11-hour battery life. Expectedly, Realme has priced the laptop very aggressively. The Realme Book Slim starts at just Rs 44,999. Unlike most laptops in this price segment, Realme will also offer this laptop in two colourways: blue and gray. Alongside the Realme Book Slim, Realme has also launched the Realme GT series of smartphones in India.

Realme Book Slim India price and availability details

The Realme Book Slim comes in two configurations. The base Intel Core i3 model which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 46,999. The top-end Core i5 model of this laptop with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage will set you back by Rs 59,999.

For a limited period, Realme will sell the Realme Book Slim with up to Rs 3,000 discount which means, the base model will sell for an introductory price of Rs 44,999 (Rs 2,000 discount) and the top-end model for Rs 56,999 (Rs 3,000 discount).

The Realme Book Slim will be available from August 30 across realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores.

Realme Book Slim hardware

The Realme Book Slim is jam-packed with specs for its low price. It has a premium all-metal design to boot as well.

At the outset, this is a productivity-focused machine with a tall 3:2 14-inch screen with 2160×1440 pixel or 2K resolution. The panel is IPS LCD. It supports 100% sRGB colour gamut and can theoretically peak 400nits. Realme claims it has a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the laptop packs Intel’s 11-gen Core i3 and Core i5 processors paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB PCIe SSD storage. The Realme Book Slim runs Windows 10 and will be eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 when available.

Connectivity options in this laptop include a Type-C USB 3.0 port, Type-C USB 4/Thunderbolt port, Type-A USB 3.0, and a headphone jack. There is support for Wi-Fi 6 and a pair f stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.

Fuelling the package is a 54Wh battery which is rated to deliver up to 11 hours of battery life. Unlike most laptops in this segment which come with barrel chargers, the Realme Book Slim comes with a 65W USB Type-C charger in the box and can be topped using standard chargers as well, say for instance Realme’s 30W Dart Charge available with some of its phones. Speaking of which, you will also be able to connect your Realme phone with this laptop through a handy PC connect feature.

