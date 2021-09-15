Realme launches Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro smartwatches in India; Here’s everything to know

The Dizo Watch 2 will be available in Classic Black, Ivory White, Golden Pink, and Silver Grey colour variants

Realme has launched the Dizo Watch 2 and Dizo Watch Pro in the Indian market. The wearables feature blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) and heart rate monitors. The Dizo Watch 2 includes a 1.69-inch touchscreen, while the Pro model includes GPS and GLONASS positioning built in.

The Dizo Watch 2 is made of 2.5D glass and a premium metal frame. The Pro model features 90 sports modes and over 100 faces.

Realme has priced the Dizo Watch 2 at Rs 2,999 but will be available for Rs 1,999 as a special launch offer. The Dizo Watch Pro will cost Rs 4,999. It will be available for Rs 4,599 at launch. The smartwatches will be available on Flipkart from September 22.

The Dizo Watch 2 will be available in Classic Black, Ivory White, Golden Pink, and Silver Grey colour variants. The premium Pro model will only be available in Black and Space Blue.

The square dial of the Dizo Watch 2 comes with oval edges and detachable straps. It weighs 52 grams and features more than 100 dynamic faces. It also includes 15 sports modes and can count steps, distance, calories burnt, and others.

The Dizo Watch 2 can be connected to the Dizo app. It can be used for 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurements, and sleep tracking. It also tracks women’s menstruation cycles and offers guides for breathing and meditation options. It can also send water intake reminders, notifications for calls and messages, and reminders as well as weather forecast, alarms, remotely control camera and music.

The Realme Dizo Watch 2 houses a 260mAh battery that can last up to 10 days. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth v5 and wireless charging.

The Pro model features a 1.75-inch HD touchscreen. Its rectangular dial includes 90 indoor and outdoor sports modes.

It also features the 24×7 heart rate, SpO2, and sleep monitor and, like its cheaper sibling, can count calories, steps, and distance, and send water intake reminders. It can also control music and camera and unlock smartphone apart from boasting standard features such as weather forecast, call notification, stopwatch, low battery reminder, and do-not disturb mode. The IP68 certified smartwatch supports Bluetooth v5.

The Realme Dizo Watch Pro is powered by a 390mAh battery that can run up to 14 days on a single charge