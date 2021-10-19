Realme launches Dimensity 1200-powered GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s with 144Hz display also tags along

Realme launched two new phones, Realme GT Neo 2T and Realme Q3s,

Realme launched two new phones, Realme GT Neo 2T and Realme Q3s, in China on Tuesday. While the GT Neo 2T is a rebranded Realme GT Neo or Realme X7 Max 5G with a MediaTek chip, the Realme Q3s is a more toned-down offering with a fast 144Hz display and Qualcomm processor under the hood. Both phones are launching first in China. There is no word if and when they’ll be available globally. To recall, Realme recently launched the Realme GT Neo 2 in India.

Realme GT Neo 2T spec-check

The GT Neo 2T is largely a Realme GT Neo/ Realme X7 Max 5G with a different design. It has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, it has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Camera set up for the phone consists of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP camera inside a hole punch cut-out.

Realme Q3s spec-check

The Q3s runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Realme Q3s comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with an 8-megapixel main and two 2MP cameras, one for macros and another for portraits. The device supports 5G connectivity and packs 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s prices, availability

Realme GT Neo 2T starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 22,200) for 8GB/128GB, CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,500) for 8GB/256GB, and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 28,100) for 12GB/256GB option.

Realme Q3s price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 17,500) for 6GB/128GB, CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,700) for 8GB/128GB, and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,400) for 8GB/256GB option.

Both phones will be available in China from November 1.