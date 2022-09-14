Realme launches C30s in India with 5,000 mAh battery, 8MP camera: check price, specifications

Realme launched an entry level smartphone in the Indian market, which goes by the name – Realme C30s. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and 400nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chipset.

Realme C30s price, availability

Realme C30s arrives in two variants – 2 GB RAM + 32 GB of inbuilt storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB of inbuilt storage. The phones are priced at Rs 7,499 and 8,999, respectively.

The phone comes in two colour options – Stripe Black and Stripe Blue.

The phone will be available to purchase in India, starting September 22, 12 am on Flipkart for its Plus members. The remaining customers will be able to purchase Realme C30s from Flipkart and Realme India online store, starting September 23, 12 am.

Realme C30s specifications, features

This smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600) LCD screen paired with 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 400 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC and will arrive with Android 12-based Realm UI Go Edition skin out of the box. It features up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the phone sports an 8-megapixel AI primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It also features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera setup is capable of recording full HD videos at 30 fps, whereas the selfie camera can record HD videos at 30 fps.

Realme C30s also supports a fingerprint sensor which is side-mounted. The phone is equipped with 4G connectivity. It also supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB 2.0 Micro-USB port.

