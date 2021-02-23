Realme GT with dual-tone vegan leather design, stainless steel VC cooling system previewed ahead of March 4 launch

At least one of the variants of the Realme GT will come with a dual-tone vegan leather design.

Realme on Tuesday announced that it will launch two distinct mid-to-high-end segment flagship phone series going forward. One of them will adopt Qualcomm’s high-end 8 series processors and focus on the performance aspect. Phones like the upcoming Realme GT will fall under this category. The other will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity series processors and focus on camera technology. Phones like the recently launched Realme X7 Pro will be part of this line-up. Realme calls this ‘Dual-platform Dual-flagship’ strategy. The company said it will share more details in the coming days.

The Oppo spin-off is obviously building hype around the Realme GT, its next premium flagship phone, set to launch on March 4. The phone was also ‘previewed’ today at MWC Shanghai 2021. The company shared design as well as some hardware details ahead of launch.

At least one of the variants of the Realme GT will come with a dual-tone vegan leather design. The phone will use two different kinds of materials on the backplate to highlight its ‘sports car’ aesthetic. A large part of the phone will be yellow – Realme’s signature colour – interrupted by a black glossy vertical stripe – this will also house the phone’s 64MP triple cameras.

Realme has already confirmed the Realme GT will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor which, among other things, will also bring 5G connectivity to the phone. The Realme GT will also come with a stainless-steel VC cooling system for ‘improved’ heat management.

Realme will launch the Realme GT soon in India, though how soon, we can’t say for sure just yet. The company just released its other flagship, aka Realme X7 Pro, in India and is now gearing to scale that experience for a more mainstream audience with the Realme Narzo 30 Pro set to make its global debut in the country on February 24. The Narzo 30 Pro will be accompanied by the Narzo 30A and Realme Buds Air 2 with ANC.