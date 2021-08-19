Realme GT versus Realme GT Master Edition: Every difference that you wanted to know

Realme GT Master Edition on the right, Realme GT on the left. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Realme GT series has officially been launched in India. There are two smartphones to boot. One called the Realme GT is a performance-oriented ‘flagship killer’ phone while the other, called Realme GT Master Edition is an affordable mid-ranger focusing on design. Both phones have interesting spec sheets and highly aggressive prices. While the Master Edition Realme GT starts at Rs 25,999, the GT starts at Rs 37,999.

We will be reviewing both these phones at length in the coming days, for now, here’s a quick look at what each brings to the table and every difference that you wanted to know.

Realme GT Master Edition is a design-centric smartphone, so let’s just start with that. One of the variants of this phone, that Realme calls Voyager Grey, is the handiwork of Muji’s iconic designer, Naoto Fukasawa. It stands out with its one-of-its-kind suitcase leather design. There will be standard black and white options available as well. At the onset, this phone is built out of plastic. One of the variants of the Realme GT similarly comes with a unique dual-tone vegan leather design. It uses two different kinds of materials on the backplate to highlight its ‘sports car’ aesthetic. A large part of the phone is yellow. This is interrupted by a black glossy vertical stripe – this also houses the phone’s triple cameras. The phone also comes in silver and blue colourways. At the onset, both these phones are built out of plastic.

Both the phones come with a 6.43-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (360Hz touch sampling) and hole punch cut-out. Brightness tops out at 1000 nits. There is no HDR support. There is an in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics and no screen protection, at least none that is advertised.

The Realme GT has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12 gigs of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The Realme GT Master Edition has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Both phones lack storage expansion. Software inside both phones is Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

The Realme GT has a 4,500mAh battery while the Realme GT Master Edition has a smaller 4,300mAh battery. Both phones support 65W fast charging.

Both phones have the same rear camera setup with a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, the Master Edition has a 32MP camera. The Realme GT has a 16MP front camera.

The Realme GT comes with dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support. The Master Edition has a single speaker.

The Realme GT supports Wi-Fi 6.

The Realme GT Master Edition 5G comes in three configurations: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The base 6GB/128GB model costs Rs 25,999, the 8GB/128GB Rs 27,999 while the top-end 8GB/256GB version will set you back by Rs 29,999. The Realme GT 5G comes in two configurations: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. The base 8GB/128GB model costs Rs 37,999 while the top-end 12GB/256GB version will set you back by Rs 41,999.

