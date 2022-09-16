Realme GT Neo 3T with Snapdragon 870 5G, 80W SuperDart charge launched in India: Price, specifications and other details

Relame India has announced a new smartphone under its GT Neo series- Realme GT Neo 3T. With Snapdragon 870 5G processor, 20Hz E4 AMOLED display, and other decent features, the newly launched smartphone aims to take on its rivals like Poco F4 5G, IQOO Neo 6 5G, and more.

Realme GT Neo 3T price, availability

The smartphonecomes in three colour models– Dash White, Drifting Yellow, and Shade Black. It is available in three storage variants – 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 29,999, Rs 31,999, and Rs 33,999, respectively. Those interested can purchase the phone from company’s online store realme.com, Flipkart and other mainline channels.

Realme GT Neo 3T, as per the company claims, is said to be the most affordable 80W charging enabled smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 with offers up to Rs 7,000.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications, features

Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display paired with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen’s brightness is peaked at 1300nits. It has a 92.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor with Kryo 585 CPU and Adreno 650 GPU. The phone supports 5G and dual-channel WiFi.

The new Realme GT Neo 3T features a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP primary lens, along with an 8MP camera, and a 2MP macro lens. GT Neo 3T has placed a 16MP Wide-angle selfie camera on the front.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery supported by a 80w Superdart charging technology. The company claims that the smartphone can get charged from 0% to 50% in 12 minutes.