Realme GT Neo 3T launched with Snapdragon 870, 80W fast charging: Check price, specs

Realme GT Neo 3T was launched globally on Tuesday, June 7. The Neo 3T is essentially a lite version of the Neo 3 80W with a slightly smaller screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, and 64MP primary camera. Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to launch soon in India.

REALME GT NEO 3T SPECS, FEATURES

Realme GT Neo 3T has a 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and centrally placed hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 870 chip. This is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The GT Neo 3T does not support storage expansion. The phone boots Realme UI 3.0 which is based on Android 12.

For photography, the GT Neo 3T has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

You get a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, same as the GT Neo 3.

The GT Neo 3T comes with what Realme is calling a racing flag-inspired design though it is limited to the yellow and white editions of the phone. You can also get it in standard black.

REALME GT NEO 3T PRICE

Realme GT Neo 3T starts at $470 (roughly Rs 36,500) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by $510 (roughly Rs 39,600).