Realme GT Neo 3 with Dimensity 8100 chip, up to 150W UltraDart charging launched in India: Price, specs

Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in India on Friday, April 29. Technically, it’s the world’s first commercial smartphone with whopping 150W fast charging support. In India, however, OnePlus has beaten Realme to the punch by launching the OnePlus 10R with the same specs a day earlier. The OnePlus 10R and Realme GT Neo 3 are virtually the same phones at least as far as core hardware is concerned. The GT Neo 3 has two versions – one with a 4,500mAh battery and 150W UltraDart charging (OnePlus calls it 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition) and another with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W SuperDart charging. The rest of the hardware stays the same. Realme GT Neo 3 price in India starts at Rs 36,999 and it will be available starting May 4.

Realme claims you will be able to fully charge the 80W-supporting Realme GT Neo 3 in flat 32 minutes. The model with 150W fast charging can go from 0-50% in just 5 minutes.

Realme had announced its 150W UltraDart fast charging solution at MWC 2022 in February (the Realme GT Neo 3 was teased at the same event). At its heart lies the UltraDart Charging Architecture which is designed to support charging powers between 100W and 200W. Realme is using multi boost charge pumps to increase the charging current even as a temperature management algorithm helps keep thermal temperature below 43-degrees Celsius. This should – at least in theory – keep the temperature at an ideal level while charging without any potential safety hazards.

The Realme GT Neo 3’s battery is said to retain 80% capacity at 1000+ complete charge cycles, Realme claims.

Realme GT Neo 3 specs, features

Realme GT Neo 3 has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, HDR10+ support, and centrally placed hole punch cut-out. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chip. This is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The GT Neo 3 does not support storage expansion. The phone boots Realme UI 3.0 which is based on Android 12.

For photography, the GT Neo 3 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with optically stabilised lens, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

The 150W Realme GT Neo 3 has a 4,500mAh battery while the 80W model gets a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery. Compliant fast chargers come bundled in the box.

The GT Neo 3 comes with what Realme is calling a racing stripe design though it is limited to the Nitro Blue and Sprint White editions of the phone. You can also get it in standard Asphalt Black. All the models are made using AG matte glass. The outer frame is made of plastic. The phone is quite sleek and light – at just 8.2mm and 188g.

Realme GT Neo 3 price in India, availability

Realme GT Neo 3 will be available in three configurations. A version with 80W charging support, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 36,999. The 80W model will also come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 38,999.

Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 42,999.

The phone will go on sale starting May 4 across Realme.com, Flipkart, and select offline stores. SBI card users will be eligible for a Rs 7,000 instant discount on purchase of the GT Neo 3 on Flipkart. Likewise, ICICI Bank users can avail Rs 7,000 discount on buying the GT Neo 3 from Realme.com.

Also Read | OnePlus 10R with 150W SuperVOOC charging, Dimensity 8100 Max chip launched in India: Check price, specs