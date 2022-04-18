Realme GT Neo 3 India launch on April 29, a day after OnePlus 10R officially breaks cover

Realme GT Neo 3 will be launched in India on April 29, Realme announced today. The GT Neo 3, which is being billed as the “world’s first 150W charging flagship”, was launched in China in late March and speculated to – also – be the rough template for the upcoming OnePlus 10R, that’s set to break cover officially a day before, on April 28. The same phone is expected to launch in China on April 21 under the name of OnePlus Ace.

Also Read | How Realme plans to bring technology and art together under one roof with new ‘Go Premium’ strategy | Exclusive

The GT Neo 3 sold in China comes in two versions with different battery sizes and fast charging stats (while the rest of the package remains similar). One of the models supports 150W “UltraDart” charging. You get a 4,500mAh battery here. The second option gets a bigger 5,000mAh battery but 80W fast charging support. Realme claims you will be able to fully charge the 80W-supporting Realme GT Neo 3 in flat 32 minutes. The version that supports 150W fast charging can go from 0-50% in just 5 minutes.

It isn’t clear if Realme will launch both versions in India, at the time of writing.

Realme GT Neo 3 specs, features

The GT Neo 3 has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, centrally placed holepunch cutout and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip. Software is Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

For photography, the GT Neo 3 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with optically stabilised lens, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

Introducing the #realmeGTNEO3, the World’s First 150W Charging Flagship.



Capable of boosting up over 50% Battery in just five minutes, it doesn’t get any faster than this!



Launching at 12:30 PM on 29th April. #NEOSpeedAwakens pic.twitter.com/DzDMBxj8dP — realme (@realmeIndia) April 18, 2022

The GT Neo 3 comes with what Realme is calling a racing stripe design though it is limited to the Silverstone silver and Le Mans blue editions of the phone. You can also get it in standard black.

Realme GT Neo 3 price

The 80W Realme GT Neo 3 price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 24,000) for 6GB/128GB. You can also get it with 8GB/128GB for CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 27,500) and 12GB/256GB for CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 31,200).

The 150W Realme GT Neo 3 price starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 31,200) for 8GB/256GB. You can also get it with 12GB/256GB for CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 33,500).

Also Read | Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: You’ve probably never seen a smartphone like this before