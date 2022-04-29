Realme GT Neo 3 first impressions: The need for speed

Realme “GT” series has become synonymous with high-performance devices. Now, they may come in different shapes and sizes, and at varying price points, but the focus remains the same– speed.

The thing about speed is, it’s electric and addictive. For both sides. Those pushing the boundaries to make it happen want to get even better, speedier. End-users who are into it, obviously, can’t get enough of it and want more. The Realme GT Neo 3 should keep both camps happy for a while.

It seems like only yesterday we were gawking at the Realme GT 2 Pro and all of its paper-y goodness, and out of nowhere, Realme throws this “maverick” of a phone so distinct and so original at us, we have only one thing to say—wow, that was fast!

For those unaware, the GT Neo 3 is the world’s first commercial smartphone with whopping 150W fast charging support. OnePlus might have beaten Realme to the punch by launching the OnePlus 10R in India with the same specs a day earlier, but Realme was the first to do it, period, and no one can take that away from it.

The GT Neo 3 has two versions – one with a 4,500mAh battery and 150W UltraDart charging and another with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W SuperDart charging.

Realme claims you can fully charge the 80W-supporting Realme GT Neo 3 in flat 32 minutes. The model with 150W fast charging can go from 0-50% in just 5 minutes.

Realme had announced the 150W UltraDart fast charging tech at MWC 2022 in February. At its heart lies the UltraDart Charging Architecture which is designed to support charging powers between 100W and 200W. Realme is using multi boost charge pumps to increase the charging current even as a temperature management algorithm helps keep thermal temperature below 43-degrees Celsius. This should – at least in theory – keep the temperature at an ideal level while charging without any potential safety hazards.

The Realme GT Neo 3’s battery is rated to retain 80% capacity at 1000+ complete charge cycles, Realme claims.

But if you thought the GT Neo 3 was a one-trick pony, you better saddle up, because things are bound to get even crazier from here.

The GT Neo 3 literally has speed written all over it. Two versions of this phone – called Nitro Blue and Sprint White— have a racing stripe etched on the back from top to bottom. It’s not too crazy or over the top, but it’s not too subtle either. You can get it in standard Asphalt Black, too, so it’s good that Realme has kept that option. All the models are made using AG matte glass which is smooth to the touch if a tad slippery. The outer frame is made of plastic. The phone is very slim and light – at just 8.2mm and 188g – something that’s typical of most Realme phones.

On the front, you get a nice and contrasty 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, HDR10+ support, and centrally placed hole punch cut-out. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, the GT Neo 3 has the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip. This is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The GT Neo 3 does not support storage expansion. The phone boots Realme UI 3.0 which is based on Android 12.

For photography, the GT Neo 3 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with optically stabilised lens, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP camera. This is a familiar setup if you’ve been following Realme phones. You also get it in the Realme 9 Pro+ which is to say, there’s a lot to look forward to.

Realme GT Neo 3 first impressions

The GT Neo 3 literally has speed written all over it. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Some say smartphones have become boring and repetitive. There’s no fun and excitement in the space, left, anymore. While that’s true about a lot of the phones launching today, there are some brands that continue to surprise from time to time. They buck the trend if you will. Through products and innovations that keep the industry moving forward. It’s the brands that we all look up to, with hope and admiration. Very few brands do it as consistently as Realme which is why every time it teases something new, whether it be something as simple as a Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Custom Edition or a maverick like the GT Neo 3, you can’t help but feel charged up.

The GT Neo 3 is not for everybody, that is for sure, but if you’re one (of many) who’s been waiting for Realme to launch its next big thing, there’s a lot to look forward to. What’s remarkable is how the brand has made every nook and cranny of this phone revolve around that one element— speed – so effortlessly, it all comes together as one cohesive experience where every spec, every feature compliments the other. What’s even more impressive is that experience won’t cost you a bomb either.

Realme GT Neo 3 will be available in three configurations. A version with 80W charging support, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 36,999. The 80W model will also come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 38,999. Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 42,999.

SBI card users will be eligible for a Rs 7,000 instant discount on purchase of the GT Neo 3 on Flipkart. Likewise, ICICI Bank users can avail Rs 7,000 discount on buying the GT Neo 3 from Realme.com. The phone goes on sale starting May 4.

Watch this space for our full review of the Realme GT Neo 3.

