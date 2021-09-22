Realme GT Neo 2 launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, 65W fast charging; Price, specifications, other details

Realme GT Neo 2,

Realme has launched its new gaming-focused phone, GT Neo 2 with 120 Hz AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The phone also comes with triple rear cameras, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and 65 fast charging support. It has a stainless steel vapor cooling system with diamond thermal gel as a cooling material that is said to bring a heat dissipation area of 17,932 square millimeters.

The smartphone comes in three configurations, with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB storage, and three different colour options.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications

The phone has a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen comes with HDR10+ support, DC dimming, as well a 600Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it has the Snapdragon 870 chip. Dynamic RAM expansion support of up to 7GB is provided. The new Realme GT Neo 2 carries up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Camera specifications include a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Proprietary 65W fast charging is said to fully charge its 5,000mAh battery

from zero in 36 minutes.

Realme GT Neo 2 price, availability

Realme GT Neo 2 price has been set at CNY 2,499 that roughly rounds about to Rs 28,500 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage model at CNY 2,999 is roughly priced at Rs 34,200.

The phones will be available in three colour options, Neo Green, Pale Blue, and Shadow Black available in China starting September 27. Realme GT Neo 2 is promised to launch in global markets soon.