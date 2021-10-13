Realme GT Neo 2 5G launched in India; check full specs, price and other details

Realme GT Neo 2 price in India starts at Rs 31,999. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Realme GT Neo 2 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. This is Oppo spin-off Realme’s third GT-series phone in the country after Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition. The new phone boasts of some impressive specs including a Samsung-made E4 AMOLED display, smartphomm Snapdragon 870 system-on-chip, 64MP triple rear cameras and 67W fast charging. Realme GT Neo 2 price in India starts at Rs 31,999 and it will be available starting October 17.

Realme GT Neo 2 5G India price, availability

The Realme GT Neo 2 comes in two configurations—8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB—and three colourways— Neo Black, Neo Blue, and Neo Green. The base model has been launched in India a price of Rs 31,999. The top-end model of the phone will set you back by Rs 35,999. More specifically:

Realme GT Neo 2 5G 8GB/128GB: Rs 31,999

Realme GT Neo 2 5G 12GB/256GB: Rs 35,999

The new phone boasts of some impressive specs. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

The phone will go on sale from October 17 12am across Realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels. Flipkart Plus Members can get it from October 16 at 12:00pm. Realme will offer a festive season discount of up to Rs 7,000 on the phone—this is inclusive of bank offer, Realme notes—for a limited period on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Potential buyers can pre-book the Realme GT Neo 2 from October 16. This will also make them eligible to get a Realme Watch 2 Pro—worth Rs 5,999—free of cost with their purchase.

Realme GT Neo 2 5G specs and features

The Realme GT Neo 2 has a 6.62-inch 120Hz E4 AMOLED display with a hole-punch cut-out—this houses a 16MP selfie camera. Realme says it’s its first phone with HDR 10+ support. The display—which is sourced from Samsung—can theoretically peak 1300nits and has 600Hz of touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the Realme GT Neo 2 has the Snapdragon 870 chip which is paired with up to 12 gigs of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Realme is using stainless steel VC cooling in the phone for sustained performance. The phone also supports dynamic RAM expansion—or virtual memory—and packs a GT Mode 2.0 for gameplay optimisations.

Software inside the phone is Realme UI 2.0 which is based on Android 11. Realme UI 3.0 should arrive on it sooner rather than later.

For photography, the Realme GT Neo 2 has three cameras on the back, which is a combination of 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP macro shooter.

Rounding off the package are a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an X-axis linear motor for haptics.

