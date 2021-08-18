Realme GT Master Edition 5G with suitcase leather design, Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 launched in India

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G series has been officially launched in India. Expectedly, there are two phones to boot. One is the Realme GT Master Edition 5G that focuses on design, which is very unique for a phone in its class. The other, called the Realme GT 5G is an out-and-out flagship phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip. Alongside these phones, Realme has also launched its first laptop, the Realme Book Slim boasting of a premium all-metal design, 2K display and 11th Generation Intel Core processors.

Realme GT Master Edition 5G, Realme GT 5G India prices and availability details

The Realme GT Master Edition 5G comes in three configurations: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The base 6GB/128GB model costs Rs 25,999, the 8GB/128GB Rs 27,999 while the top-end 8GB/256GB version will set you back by Rs 29,999.

The Master Edition Realme GT will be available from August 26 across realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores.

The Realme GT 5G comes in two configurations: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. The base 8GB/128GB model costs Rs 37,999 while the top-end 12GB/256GB version will set you back by Rs 41,999.

The Realme GT 5G will be available from August 25 across realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores.

Realme GT 5G hardware details

The Realme GT 5G which is based on Qualcomm’s high-end 8 series processor, aka Snapdragon 888, is focused purely on performance. The phone comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. This is non-expandable. The Realme GT also comes with a stainless-steel VC cooling system for improved heat management.

Rest of the specs include a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate—and punch hole cut-out that houses a 16MP camera. On the back, the phone has three cameras, including a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP macro sensor.

Fuelling the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The phone also comes with dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support plus a headphone jack. Software inside the phone is Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

One of the variants of the Realme GT comes with a dual-tone vegan leather design. It uses two different kinds of materials on the backplate to highlight its ‘sports car’ aesthetic. A large part of the phone is yellow – Realme’s signature colour – interrupted by a black glossy vertical stripe – this also houses the phone’s triple cameras. The phone will also come in silver and blue colourways.

Realme GT Master Edition 5G hardware details

Realme GT Master Edition 5G

The Realme GT Master Explorer meanwhile stands out with its one-of-its-kind suitcase leather design featuring the artwork of Muji’s iconic designer, Naoto Fukasawa. This particular variant will come in gray. There will be standard black and white options available as well.

As for specs, the Master Edition Realme GT comes with a 6.43-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Software inside the phone is Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

For photography, the Master Edition has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.

Rounding off the package is a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging.