The Realme GT 5G which is based on Qualcomm’s high-end 8 series processor, aka Snapdragon 888, is focused on performance aspect.
Realme GT 5G launched with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 and 65W fast charging: everything to know

By: |
March 4, 2021 7:02 PM

The GT also comes with a stainless-steel VC cooling system for improved heat management.

Realme GT 5GRealme GT 5G

Oppo spin-off brand Realme launched its first high-end flagship of 2021, aka Realme GT 5G, in China on Thursday, same day that rival Xiaomi announced its ‘value mid-ranger’ Redmi Note 10 lineup in India. The reason why we say it is the ‘first flagship’ is because Realme has confirmed that it will launch two distinct mid-to-high-end segment flagship phone series going forward this year under its new ‘Dual-platform Dual-flagship’ strategy.

The Realme GT 5G which is based on Qualcomm’s high-end 8 series processor, aka Snapdragon 888, is focused on performance aspect. The phone comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage (non-expandable). The GT also comes with a stainless-steel VC cooling system for improved heat management.

Rest of the specs include a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate—and punch hole cut-out that houses a 16MP camera. On the back, the phone has three cameras, including a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP macro sensor.

Fuelling the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The phone also comes with dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support plus a headphone jack. Software inside the phone is Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

As teased already, one of the variants of the Realme GT comes with a dual-tone vegan leather design. It uses two different kinds of materials on the backplate to highlight its ‘sports car’ aesthetic. A large part of the phone is yellow – Realme’s signature colour – interrupted by a black glossy vertical stripe – this also houses the phone’s triple cameras. The phone will also come in silver and blue colourways.

Realme has launched the Realme GT 5G in China at a starting price of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 31,500) for 8GB/128GB going all the way to CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 37,000) for 12GB/256GB. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

Stock Market

