Realme GT 5G India launch set for August 18, will be priced above Rs 30,000

Realme: Realme’s most powerful smartphone – the Realme GT 5G – is set to be launched in India on August 18. The launch was confirmed by Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth during an episode of Ask Madhav. In the video, he was asked what the specifications of GT would be for India, to which he responded that the company had received feedback from potential customers to keep it the same as the global version, and therefore, Realme GT 5G would be launched in India without any changes from the global version. The same colours would be available for the phone.

Realme GT 5G: Price in India

The Realme GT 5G would also be launched with a master version that the company had launched in China last month. As far as the price is concerned, Madhav said that they have received requests to keep the phone under Rs 30,000, but added that due to the specs and the build of the phone, that would not be possible, and hence, the phone would definitely be priced above Rs 30,000.

Realme GT 5G Specs

Madhav said that since this is the flagship smartphone being launched by the company, it would not have a 4G variant. Based on the specifications of the global version, the phone is the most powerful smartphone by Realme due to its octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and the users would get a 6.43-inch screen with a full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1080×2400 pixel resolution.

It would run on Android 11 paired with the Realme UI 2.0, and it would be available in two variants – 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage or 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

A triple rear camera having a 64MP main sensor with LED flash and f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture are also fitted into the flagship phone, along with a 16MP front camera having f/2.5 aperture.

It is also equipped with a 4500 mAh battery which supports 65W Super Dart charging.