Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro launched with bio-based polymer design, 50MP triple cameras: Specs, price

Realme GT 2 series was launched in China on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The series spawns two models, the vanilla Realme GT 2 and more powerful Realme GT 2 Pro. Both phones are virtually the same deal as far as design, software, RAM, cameras, and battery capacity are concerned. The pro GT 2 gets you a better screen and a faster chip.

The GT 2 series marks the starting point for Realme’s journey into the high-end global market.

The brand says it is using more premium—and seemingly sustainable—build materials here that should add to overall cost. Two of the GT 2 Pro and GT 2 variants, called paper green and paper white feature the artwork of Muji’s iconic designer, Naoto Fukasawa, and are made using a bio-polymer material by SABIC. The phones will also come in more regular titanium blue and steel black colourways.

The box, that the phones will ship inside, are said to minimise use of plastic from 21.7% down to 0.3%.

Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro spec-check

The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch Samsung-made LTPO AMOLED display with a 1440p or 2k resolution and hole punch cut-out. It can peak 1,400nits. There is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection as well.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Software is Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging. Rounding off the package are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

For photography, the GT 2 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main (Sony IMX 766 sensor), 50MP ultrawide-angle (Samsung JN1 sensor), and another 40x micro-lens camera.

The vanilla GT 2 has a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display and Snapdragon 888 chip while rest of the specs are more or less same as the pro model.

Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro price-check

The Realme GT 2 starts at RMB 2,599 (roughly Rs 30,500) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Realme GT 2 Pro starts at RMB 3,699 (roughly Rs 43,450) for the same configuration. The Realme GT 2 series is exclusive to China at the time of writing. Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.