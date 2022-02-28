Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro launched globally, India launch teased: Check price, full specifications

Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro will arrive in India in the upcoming months.

Realme GT 2 series was launched globally at Mobile World Congress 2022 today, February 28. The series spawns two models, the vanilla Realme GT 2 and more powerful Realme GT 2 Pro. Both phones were launched in China in January marking Realme’s foray into the high-end global smartphone market.

Realme, at MWC 2022, also confirmed that the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro will arrive in markets like India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America in the upcoming months. They’re launching in Europe, at the time of writing.

The GT 2 and GT 2 Pro are virtually the same phones as far as design, software, RAM, cameras, and battery capacity are concerned. The pro GT 2 gets you a better screen and a faster chip.

Realme says it is using more premium—and seemingly more sustainable— materials ion making the Realme GT 2 series. Two of the GT 2 Pro and GT 2 variants, called paper green and paper white feature the artwork of Muji’s iconic designer, Naoto Fukasawa, and are made using a bio-polymer material by SABIC. These phones will also come in more regular steel black colourway. Additionally, the box that these phones will ship inside, are said to minimise use of plastic from 21.7% down to 0.3%.

Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro prices

Realme GT 2 starts at EUR 549 (roughly Rs 46,500) for 8GB/128GB going up to EUR 599 (roughly Rs 50,500) for 1GB/256GB. The Realme GT 2 Pro starts at EUR 749 (roughly Rs 63,300) for 8GB/128GB going up to EUR 849.99 (roughly Rs. 71,800) for 12GB/267GB.

Realme will sell the base model of Realme GT 2 at an introductory price of EUR 449 (roughly Rs 37,900). The base model of Realme GT 2 Pro will similarly be sold at EUR 649 (roughly Rs 54,900).

Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro specs, features

The Realme GT 2 Pro has a 6.7-inch Samsung-made LTPO AMOLED display with a 1440p or 2k resolution and hole punch cut-out. It can peak 1,400nits. There is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection as well.

Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Software is Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging. Rounding off the package are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The GT 2 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main (Sony IMX 766 sensor), 50MP ultrawide-angle (Samsung JN1 sensor), and another 40x micro-lens camera.

The GT 2, on the other hand, has a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display and Snapdragon 888 chip while rest of the specs are more or less same as the pro model.

