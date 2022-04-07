Realme GT 2 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 2K LTPO display launched in India: Check price, full specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in India today, April 7. This is Realme’s most premium flagship phone, to date, with high-end hardware and pricing to match. Realme GT 2 Pro price in India starts at Rs 49,999 and it will be available starting April 14. The Realme GT 2 series also has a vanilla Realme GT 2. That’s not launching in India at this point, but Realme has confirmed that it is coming soon. The series was launched globally at Mobile World Congress 2022 in February.

Two of the GT 2 Pro variants, called Paper Green and Paper White feature the artwork of Muji’s iconic designer, Naoto Fukasawa, and are made using a bio-polymer material by SABIC. The phone also comes in a more regular steel black colourway with a frosted glass back. Additionally, the box that this phone will ship inside, is said to minimise use of plastic from 21.7% down to 0.3%.

Realme GT 2 Pro India price, availability

Realme GT 2 Pro starts at Rs 49,999 for 8GB/128GB going up to Rs 57,999 for 12GB/256GB.

Purchases made using HDFC debit, credit cards and EMI and SBI credit cards and EMI will be eligible for a flat Rs 5,000 discount on the GT 2 Pro.

The phone will go on sale from April 14 (12pm) on Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels.

Realme GT 2 Pro specs, features

The Realme GT 2 Pro has a 6.7-inch Samsung-made LTPO AMOLED display (1-120Hz) with a 1440p or 2k resolution and hole punch cut-out. It can peak 1,400nits. There is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Software is Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging. Rounding off the package are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The GT 2 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main (Sony IMX 766 sensor), 50MP ultrawide-angle (Samsung JN1 sensor), and another 40x micro-lens camera.

Realme has confirmed that the GT 2 Pro will get three years of major OS and four years of security updates.

Watch: Realme GT 2 Pro Unboxing & First Look