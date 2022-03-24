Realme GT 2 Pro India launch on April 7, will be Realme’s most premium flagship phone ever

The GT 2 Pro marks its foray into the high-end smartphone market with top-of-the-line specs and pricing to match.

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch is set for April 7, Realme announced today. The GT 2 Pro marks its foray into the high-end smartphone market with top-of-the-line specs and pricing to match. The phone was launched globally at MWC 2022 after breaking cover initially in China in January. At the trade show, Realme had confirmed it would launch the GT 2 Pro in markets like India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America in the upcoming months.

Realme says it is using more premium and seemingly more sustainable materials in making the Realme GT 2 Pro. Two of its variants, called paper green and paper white feature the artwork of Muji’s designer, Naoto Fukasawa, and are made using a bio-polymer material by SABIC. Additionally, the box that the phone ships inside, is said to minimise use of plastic from 21.7% down to 0.3%.

Realme GT 2 Pro specs, features

The Realme GT 2 Pro has a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1440p or 2k resolution and hole punch cut-out. The screen can peak 1,400nits. There is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, too.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Software is Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging. Rounding off the package are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The GT 2 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main (Sony IMX 766 sensor), 50MP ultrawide-angle (Samsung JN1 sensor), and another 40x micro-lens camera.

Realme GT 2 Pro price

The Realme GT 2 Pro starts globally at EUR 749 (roughly Rs 63,300) for 8GB/128GB going up to EUR 849.99 (roughly Rs. 71,800) for 12GB/267GB.

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch

Realme will launch the GT 2 Pro in India on April 7. The digital keynote will kick-off at 12:30pm on Realme’s social media platforms, YouTube and Facebook. There is no word on the standard Realme GT 2 at the time of writing but there’s a possibility it might tag along. Watch this space for more.

