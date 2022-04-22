Realme GT 2 price in India revealed; to go on sale starting April 28

Realme GT 2 price in India was revealed by Realme on Friday, April 22. The GT 2 was confirmed to launch in India during the brand’s fourth anniversary. The GT 2 Pro, its “pro” model, is already available in the country. Realme GT 2 price in India starts at Rs 34,999 and it will go on sale starting April 28. The GT 2 Pro, for context, starts at Rs 49,999.

Realme GT 2 price in India, availability

The GT 2 price starts at Rs 34,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end 12GB/256GB GT 2 model will set you back by Rs 38,999.

The phone will go on sale starting April 28 (12pm). Purchases made using HDFC debit, credit cards and EMI will be eligible for a flat Rs 5,000 discount on the GT 2, Realme has confirmed.

Realme GT 2 specs, features

The GT 2 and GT 2 Pro are virtually the same phones as far as design, software, RAM, cameras, and battery capacity are concerned. The pro GT 2 gets you a better screen and a faster chip.

Like the GT 2 Pro, two of the GT 2 variants, called Paper Green and Paper White feature the artwork of Muji’s iconic designer, Naoto Fukasawa, and are made using a bio-polymer material by SABIC. The phone also comes in a more regular steel black colourway with a frosted glass back. Additionally, the box that this phone will ship inside, is said to minimise use of plastic from 21.7% down to 0.3%.

Speaking of specs, the Realme GT 2 has a 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and hole punch cut-out. It can peak 1,300nits. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the GT 2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Software is Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging.

The GT 2 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main (Sony IMX 766 sensor), 50MP ultrawide-angle (Samsung JN1 sensor), and another 4cm macro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.