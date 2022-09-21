Realme Festive Days sale starts September 23: Discounts on Realme Book slim i3 & i5, Realme C30, Realme C31, Realme GT Neo3 and more

Realme has announced its annual Realme Festive Days sale which starts on September 23. The sale will be live on Flipkart, Amazon and the company’s website.

During the sale, the company will offer discounts on products like smartphones, laptops, and AIOT products such as Tablets, TWS, Speakers, Wearables, Smart Home products, and Personal Healthcare products.

Realme customers will also be able to experience 5G with the recently launched Realme PadX. The company has also announced offers on Realme laptops such as Realme Book slim i3 & i5 with discounts up to Rs 16,000 on i3 and Rs 18,000 on Realme book slim i5 on Flipkart during the sale

Realme C11 2021: The2GB + 32GB storage variant of Realme C11 2021 that features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, LCD, UNISOCSC9863 chipset is currently priced at Rs 7,499 and will sell at Rs 7,099 during the sale.

Realme C30: The2GB+32GB model of Realme C30 will sell at Rs 5,799 on Flipkart and Rs 5,999 on the Realme website. The phone comes with a UNISOC T612 chipset and a 5000mAh battery inside. The 3GB variant will be available for Rs 6,999 on both Flipkart and Realme websites.

Realme C30s: While the 2GB+32GB model of Realme C30s will sell for Rs 6,249 on Flipkart and Rs 6,499 on the company website, the 4GB+ 64GB storage variant will be available for Rs 7,749 on Flipkart and Rs 7,999 on the Realme website.

Realme C31: Realme C31 comes with a 13MP AI camera, and a UNISOC T612 chipset. The 3GB + 32GB variant is currently available for Rs 9,299 will come priced at Rs 7,469 and Rs 8,299. The 4GB + 64GB that is currently available for Rs 9,999 will sell for Rs 8,499 on Flipkart and Rs 9,499 Realme website during the sale.

Realme C33: The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display, and a 50MP camera. The 3GB + 32GB storage variant of this phone will sell for Rs 7,999 on Flipkart and Realme, while the 4GB + 64GB model will sell for Rs 8,999 on Flipkart and Realme.

Realme C35: The smartphone comes in three variants and will sell for Rs 10,799, Rs 11,699 and Rs 12,599 respectively.

Realme 9: The company will lower the price of Realme 9 to Rs 14,999 during the sale while the Realme9i will be priced at Rs 14,999 on Flipkart and around Rs 10,999 on the Realme website. The 9 Pro and Pro+ variants will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 and Rs 20,999 during the sale.

Realme GT Neo3: The Realme GT Neo3 that currently sells at Rs 36,999 will go on sale at around Rs 30,000 during the sale. The Realme GT 2 will sell at around Rs 26,999 while the GT 2 Pro will cost Rs 5,000 during the Realme sale.

Realme GT Neo 3T: The smartphone comes in three storage options- 6GB+ 128GB, 8GB+ 128GB and 8GB +256GB. The sale will see a price cut on all the variants with a starting price of around Rs 22,999 on both Flipkart and Realme.

Realme Pad Mini: Featuring an 8.7 -inch display and 6,400mAh battery, the Realme Pad Mini will be priced between Rs 8,999 and Rs 12,499 on Flipkart during the sale period. The Realme Pad Slim tablet which was launched last year at starting price of Rs 14,999 will start at Rs 10,999 during the sale.

Realme Pad X: The device comes in three variants and all of these will be priced between Rs 19,999 and Rs 27,999 during the sale.

Realme Book Slim: The i3 8G/256G and i5 8G/512G variants of Realme Book Slim will sell at Rs 30,999 and Rs 41,999 respectively during the sale.

Realme Book Prime: The laptop comes with Windows 11, a 14-inch display and a resolution of 2160X 1440 pixels. The device comes powered by a Core i5 processor. The variant i5 16G/512G will come priced at Rs 59,999. Note that all laptops and tablets offered from Realme will be available for sale on Flipkart.

Realme Buds such as Buds Wireless, Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Wireless 2, Buds Air 2, Buds Air 3, Buds Air Pro, Buds Air 3 Neo, Techlife Buds T100 and more will be available for sale on platforms like Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra during the sale.

