Realme Dizo Watch S with SpO2 tracking, up to 10-day battery life launched in India: Check price, full specs

Dizo Watch S smart fitness wearable was launched in India on Tuesday, April 19, by Realme tech-life brand Dizo. The budget wearable features heart rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, supports over 110 sports modes, and is rated to deliver up to ten days of battery life on single charge. Dizo Watch S price in India is set at Rs 2,299.

Dizo Watch S specs, features

Dizo Watch S comes with a 1.57-inch (200×320 pixels) rectangular TFT display with 550 nits of peak brightness. There is support for blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate, and sleep rate monitoring. The Watch S can, additionally, track over 110 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, yoga, cricket, mountaineering, among others. It can also track calorie consumption, weekly exercise durations. There is support for menstrual cycles tracking as well.

The watch is customisable through the Dizo app available on iOS and Android. In addition to update the watch over-the-air, the app will also come into play for keeping tabs on running distance since the Dizo Watch S lacks GPS. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0.

Rounding off the package is a 200mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to ten days of battery life on a single charge. Dizo claims the watch can go on for up to twenty days on standby. It is IP68-certified for water and dust resistance.

Dizo Watch S India price, availability

Dizo Watch S price in India is set at Rs 2,299 and will be available from Flipkart starting April 26 (12pm). Dizo will sell the device at a discounted price of Rs 1,999 on first sale day.

