Realme Dizo Watch launched in India, brings SpO2 tracking and 12-day battery life for Rs 2,999

Realme Dizo Smartwatch

Realme tech life brand Dizo has launched its first smartwatch in India. The smartwatch is called simply the Dizo Watch. The device is rated to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. There are preloaded features like live watch faces, blood oxygen SpO2, 90 sports modes, and heart-beat monitoring. The watch is dust and water-resistant and has IP68 certification.

Realme Dizo Watch price in India, availability details

Realme Dizo watch price in India is Rs 3,499. Its introductory price is Rs 2,999. The smartwatch will go on sale via Flipkart starting at 12 noon on August 6. The watch will be available in Carbon Grey and silver colours. It will also be available through select retail stores in the country.

Realme Dizo Watch specifications

The smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) TFT display with 600 nits of peak brightness and a 323ppi pixel density. The watch has a blood oxygen monitor, real-time heart rate monitor, activity tracking features, 90 sports mode, tracking of running, cycling basketball, yoga, elliptical, strength training, free workout. The smartwatch tracks calorie consumption, weekly exercise durations.

The watch, however, doesn’t have medical approval and can’t be used for diagnosis and treatment.

To use the smartwatch, one needs to download the Realme Link app available on iOS and Android.

Only connectivity option available in the smartwatch is Bluetooth v5.0 support. The device comes with a magnetic charging case that enables power supply through a compatible cradle. Having a 314 mAh battery, the device that measures 257.6×35.7×12.2mm and weighs 38 grams can apparently run for 12 days on a single charge.