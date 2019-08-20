Realme Days sale on Flipkart: Deals, price cuts on Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3 and more

The Realme 3 Pro phone can be purchased with a Rs. 1,000 price discount during the sale on Flipkart.

The Realme Days Sale kicked off on Flipkart on Tuesday. The sale has interesting offers on an array of smartphones such as the Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3i and Realme X. The discounts will continue till August 22 on the e-commerce site.

While the Realme 3 Pro smartphone is available with a price cut, exchange offer, and deals, the Realme 3i will only be available starting from 12pm (noon) IST today. The Realme X is on an open sale, and the offers on it will be available through the duration of the sale.

Buyers who use an Axis Bank credit or debit card will also get a 10 per cent instant discount. One can also go for EMI option as well.

The Realme 3 Pro phone can be purchased with a Rs. 1,000 price discount during the sale on Flipkart. The phone by Realme has a starting price of Rs. 12,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The 6GB RAM with 64 GB storage and 128GB versions of the Realme 3 Pro are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. One can choose from Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options which come with a gradient finish.

Those who are leaning towards Realme 2 Pro can get the phone at a discounted price of Rs 10,490 on Flipkart.

The Realme 2 Pro can be purchased at Rs 11,990 after a discount of Rs 1,500 on the 4GB + 64GB model during the Flipkart sale. The Realme 2 Pro’s 6GB variant is now available at Rs 12,490 after receiving a price discount. Discounts and exchange offers for the Realme 2 Pro have been made available on Flipkart as well. The online store – Realme.com is giving a discount on the 4GB RAM variant, however has chosen to list the 6GB RAM model at Rs 12,990.

Other phones such as the Realme 3 and Realme C2, however did not receive any price discounts but one can avail exchange discount, no-cost EMI options and several banking discounts for the two smartphones on Flipkart.

Furthermore, the Realme X is available for purchase without flash sales during the sale. Realme X price in India begins at Rs. 16,999 for the base variant of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The Realme X’s 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is being retailed at Rs. 19,999. Also, one can choose the new Super Polar White colour option which has been made available in an 8GB RAM + 256GB model and can be bought at Rs. 20,999. The smartphone can also be purchased in the ‘Garlic’ finish on the online Realme store – Realme.com.