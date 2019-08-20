Realme Days sale on Flipkart: Deals, price cuts on Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3 and more

Furthermore, the Realme X is available for purchase without flash sales during the sale. Realme X price in India begins at Rs. 16,999 for the base variant of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.
The Realme Days Sale kicked off on Flipkart on Tuesday. The sale has interesting offers on an array of smartphones such as the Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3i and Realme X. The discounts will continue till August 22 on the e-commerce site.
While the Realme 3 Pro smartphone is available with a price cut, exchange offer, and deals, the Realme 3i will only be available starting from 12pm (noon) IST today. The Realme X is on an open sale, and the offers on it will be available through the duration of the sale.
Buyers who use an Axis Bank credit or debit card will also get a 10 per cent instant discount. One can also go for EMI option as well.
The Realme 3 Pro phone can be purchased with a Rs. 1,000 price discount during the sale on Flipkart. The phone by Realme has a starting price of Rs. 12,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The 6GB RAM with 64 GB storage and 128GB versions of the Realme 3 Pro are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. One can choose from Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options which come with a gradient finish.
Those who are leaning towards Realme 2 Pro can get the phone at a discounted price of Rs 10,490 on Flipkart.
READ ALSO | Google Maps latest update: Three new features you didn’t know about
The Realme 2 Pro can be purchased at Rs 11,990 after a discount of Rs 1,500 on the 4GB + 64GB model during the Flipkart sale. The Realme 2 Pro’s 6GB variant is now available at Rs 12,490 after receiving a price discount. Discounts and exchange offers for the Realme 2 Pro have been made available on Flipkart as well. The online store – Realme.com is giving a discount on the 4GB RAM variant, however has chosen to list the 6GB RAM model at Rs 12,990.
Other phones such as the Realme 3 and Realme C2, however did not receive any price discounts but one can avail exchange discount, no-cost EMI options and several banking discounts for the two smartphones on Flipkart.
Furthermore, the Realme X is available for purchase without flash sales during the sale. Realme X price in India begins at Rs. 16,999 for the base variant of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.
The Realme X’s 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is being retailed at Rs. 19,999. Also, one can choose the new Super Polar White colour option which has been made available in an 8GB RAM + 256GB model and can be bought at Rs. 20,999. The smartphone can also be purchased in the ‘Garlic’ finish on the online Realme store – Realme.com.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.