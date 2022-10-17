Realme Care Plus, company’s first after sale-services system launched in India: Price, availability and other details



India is a crucial market for Realme which is why the company is making multiple efforts to keep its users happy. After recently rolling out the support for Jio 5G, the smartphone company has now launched its first after-sales service subscription called Realme Care Plus. It will be available for both new and pre-existing customers of Realme.

The company states that the new after-sales service system will offer users end-to-end customer support. The services will be made available across both online and offline channels that include WhatsApp, email, voice support, social media and more than 1000 service centres located across the country. The new plan will basically offer three major services to Realme users- extended warranty care, accidental warranty care and screen damage protection. The Realme Care Plus services will be available at an affordable price starting at Rs 489. The Privileged plan will basically help consumers avail an entire Mobile Protection Services along with multiple packages such as: 1 year extended warranty, 1-year screen protection and 1 year of accidental and liquid protection.



The company has announced that the service will be available on social media platforms, email, voice, WhatsApp and web chat from 9 am to 9 pm IST across nine Indian languages which include Tamil, Telegu, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi and Hindi.



Realme has also mentioned that all those users who purchase the Realme Care Plus package will get access to double guarantees in the form of extended warranty and damage protection. The company will provide its users with support SMS notifications and live tracking of the services, self-service, software upgrades, pick-up service, for TV- on door service and even warranty status checks.



Realme’s CEO, VP, Madhav Sheth, while announcing the plan said that “Realme Care Plus is a testimony of our commitment to serving the best to our customers and our focus to further build on our customer experience. With the help of this initiative, we are making sure of a complete service through digital technology with ‘service quality as the foundation and ‘consistency, convenience and care’ as the core values. We are hopeful that Realme’s service will become the customer experience benchmark in the technology industry.”

