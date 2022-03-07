Realme C35 budget phone launched in India with 50MP triple cameras, 5,000mAh battery: Price, specifications

The Realme C35 starts at Rs 11,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Realme C35 budget phone was launched in India today, March 7. Realme is pitching this phone as an entry-level option for those looking for a sleek design, large 1080p display, high-res camera, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. In fact, it’s hard to tell that it’s a budget phone without digging deep inside its spec-sheet. The core hardware, as well as the software, choices are interesting. The C35 has a Unisoc T616 chip and runs Realme UI R Edition which is based on Android 11.

Realme C35 price in India starts at Rs 11,999 and it will be available starting March 12. The phone in question was launched in Thailand last month and Realme is brining the same model to India.

Realme C35 India price, availability

The C35 starts at Rs 11,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with double the storage (4GB/128GB) will set you back by Rs 12,999.

Realme will start selling the C35 in India starting March 12 (12pm) on Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline partner stores.

Realme C35 specs, features

The Realme C35 design will remind you of the iPhone 12 and 13. The phone has a glossy, plastic back and a flat frame with a matte finish. It is quite slim and light at 8.1mm and 189g.

Realme will offer the C35 in two colourways—Glowing Green and Glowing Back. The green version does look nice and different.

On the front, the phone has a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 1080p resolution and waterdrop-style notch. The refresh rate tops out at 60Hz. Realme does not mention any screen protection.

Powering the phone is an 8-core 12nm Unisoc T616 chip paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable. There is support for dynamic RAM expansion, also. Software is Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

For photography, the C35 has three cameras on the back—a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 2MP macro, and another B&W shooter. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

