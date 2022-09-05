Realme C33 smartphone India launch on September 6, to take on Redmi 11 Prime series

Realme has confirmed the launch of a new C-series smartphone, dubbed as Realme C33, on September 6, Tuesday. The smartphone will feature a 50MP camera and come with a 5000mAh battery. A successor to Realme C31, which was launched this year in March, Realme C33 aims to take on new Redmi 11 Prime series which is also scheduled to debut on the same date i.e. September 6.

According to a premature Flipkart listing first spotted by 91Mobiles, the upcoming smartphone will cost Rs 11,999. This will be the price for 64GB model. The image of the listing also reveals further details like a 4GB RAM, internal storage expansion up to 1TB, a 5MP front camera and a Unisoc T612 processor. Akin most of the budget phones of today, Realme C33 will also have a side-mount fingerprint reader.

The smartphone will feature a sleek and slim design with 6.5-inch HD+ display. The smartphone is most likely expected to launch with high-refresh-rate IPS LCD panel. There are also speculations that the phone will have dual cameras at the back and will come in three colour models — gold, black and green and storage options.

A dedicated web page has been created for the upcoming launch and is already live on the Realme India official website. The web page states that the smartphone will offer the highest pixel-performance in segment. Its CHDR algorithm will deliver clearer backlit photos and offer several photography modes.

The handset has already been confirmed to come packed with 5,000mAh battery, claiming to offer up to 37 days of standby. The smartphone will also come with an ultra-saving mode for extended battery life. The

Realme C33 will sport an 8.33mm slim body and weight 187g.

Realme C33 aims to take on Redmi 11 Prime series of phones that will also most-likely fall under the price segment. Redmi will launch two phones under the series- Redmi 11 Prime 4G and Redmi 11 Prime 5G. The upcoming phones are said to come with same specifications as Realme C33- a 5000mAh battery, 50MP primary sensor and a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display. However, Redmi is said to add three cameras in its new Prime phones.

The Realme C33 launch will also see the unveiling two new devices- Realme Buds Air 3S and Realme Watch 3 Pro.

ALSO READ| Apple September 7 iPhone 14 Far Out launch event: Purple iPhone, Apple Watch Pro, Airpods Pro and everything else to expect