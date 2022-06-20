Realme C30 entry-level phone with sleek design, 5000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Realme, today, launched the Realme C30 entry-level phone in India. The Realme C30 follows hot on the heels of the Realme C31, and also, the Realme C35, and brings features like a sleek design and massive 5,000mAh battery to the under Rs 10,000 price segment. Realme C30 price in India starts at Rs 7,499 and it will be available starting June 27.

REALME C30 PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY DETAILS

Realme C30 starts at Rs 7,499 for a version with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. A version with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will set you back by Rs 8,299. The phone will go on sale from June 27 (12pm) across Realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels.

For context, the Realme C31 starts at Rs 9,299 for 3GB/32GB and Rs 9,999 for 4GB/64GB.

REALME C30 SPECS, FEATURES

Realme C30 has a 6.5-inch display of an unspecified resolution and waterdrop-style notch— this houses a 5MP selfie shooter. Realme doesn’t mention panel type or screen protection, either.

Powering the phone is an 8-core 12nm Unisoc T612 chip, same as the Realme C31. You get up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of UFS2.2 storage. This is expandable by up to 1TB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot.

Software is Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging.

For photography, the C30 has a single 8MP camera on the rear with f/2.0 aperture and support for up to 1080P/30fps video recording.

Realme C30 comes with what Realme is calling “Vertical Stripe” design. Like many other Realme phones, the C30, also, appears to be very sleek (8.5mm) and lightweight (182g). It will come in three colourways— Lake Blue, Bamboo Green, and Denim Black.